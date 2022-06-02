Meta’s COO, Sheryl Sandberg quits after 14 years

After giving reckless service of 14 years to Meta Inc, the Chief Operating Officer of the company declared her retirement through a Facebook post. On the 1st of this month, Sheryl Sandberg, the COO of the company posted that she will now be leaving Meta Inc. She helped CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the progressive growth of the multinational conglomerate through her selfless service.

Sandberg had been a loyal guardian of the firm. In the time being she made this announcement the stocks degraded by 4% but was recovered soon.

She wrote in her post that when in 2008 Zuckerberg offered her the role of COO in the firm, she thought it would last for about 4 to 5 years. Now, after a decade and a half of enjoying the position of COO of the multinational conglomerate, she is willing to begin a new story in life.

Adding further she writes that she has been involved in several disputes surrounding the company but according to her, the service she has given to the company is quite dynamic and it shall be written in the pages of history.

The vacant place of COO will now be taken over by the Chief Growth Officer of the company, Javier Olivan, as mentioned by Mark Zuckerberg. He added that he wasn’t willing to give Sandberg’s position to someone who is currently working for him.

Noting, Javier has been providing his time to the company for more than a decade and has managed teams who handle several social media platforms like WhatsApp.

Sheryl Sandberg leaving the firm marks the end of an era. She was appointed as Chief Operating Officer when she was in her early 20s and since then she had held the position as the executive. She is one of the striking officers of Meta who has led the foundation of the company’s commercial-based system which often came into controversies.

She brought about management skills and awareness in the emerging digital ads industry and transformed Facebook (now Meta) from an exciting unicorn into an interest-generating powerful organization. Even she established herself as a feminist figure in communal America.

She pens that after quitting the position she will be a part of Meta’s board. She was asked about her next plan by Reuters to which she replied that currently, she will be engrossing her concerns on urgent situations for women.

She also praised Marne Levine and Nick Clegg.