Meta’s Facebook has Reached an Agreement to Settle a Data Privacy Complaint.

According to a court filing, Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook has agreed in principle to resolve a complaint filed in federal court in San Francisco seeking damages for allowing third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, access to users’ private data.

The financial parameters were not mentioned in the Friday petition, which asked the judge to put the class action on hold for 60 days until the plaintiffs’ and Facebook’s lawyers finalised a written settlement.

The four-year-old complaint claimed that Facebook violated consumer privacy laws by disclosing users’ personal information to third parties such as the now-defunct British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook and its lawyers from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher did not reply immediately to a request for additional information about the deal.

Keller Rohrback, one of the two law firms representing the plaintiffs, declined to comment, as did Bleichmar Fonti & Auld.