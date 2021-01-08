MG’s new Electric Vehicle to come under Rs 20 lakh

Electric Vehicles are the future, but as of now, they are really expensive. If we talk about Tesla that is soon going to arrive in India, it will be priced at about Rs 50 lakhs for the base model. And even other EVs in India are either expensive or plain bad. But now reports have come that MG’s new Electric Vehicle will come to India under Rs 20 lakhs. The launch is still very far away, and the projected date is by the end of 2022. Meanwhile, the company should also focus on building EV infrastructure in India.

More about MG’s new Electric Vehicle

One of the prime concerns with relatively cheaper EVs is the range. Well, that won’t be a problem here as the new EV from MG will come with a range of about 500 km on a full charge. Note that the launch of the vehicle is not speculations but was confirmed by the president of the company. And probably the time they are taking to launch it is to develop proper EV infrastructure in the country. Rajeev Chaba said that they are working with tata motors to build superfast Electric Vehicle chargers in the country. And by the end of this year, they attempt to make at least 30-40 of those.

India switching to EVs

India isn’t still very developed to completely switch to EVs but the change is happening. We can already see that the number of units being sold is rising year after year. Though it’s not much, but from selling 1000 units of EVs in 2019, 5000 units were sold in 2020. And MG motors is also working with institutions to provide financing to customers to shift to EVs in India. They are also expecting that the sale of their Electric vehicles is also going to increase in 2021.

As of now, they have one vehicle that they launched in India in 2020. A lot of other manufacturers will also release new EVs and some will enter the Indian market in 2021. The demand and adoption of these vehicles are slowly but steadily increasing. So, I can definitely see a very positive future for the Electric Vehicle market in India.

