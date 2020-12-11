Mi Watch Lite launched in some countries: might come to India soon!

Xiaomi offers some great smartwatches and fitness bands for the price. From the Mi Band 5 at Rs 2,499 to the Mi Revolve at Rs 9,999, the company doesn’t have anything to offer anything between them. But, now the Mi Watch Lite has gone official in some countries and comes at a much lower price than the Mi Revolve. It also has a lot of necessary features that make it a great choice for anyone looking to get their first smartwatch.

Mi Watch Lite specifications

The device comes with a 1.4-inch color display with 320 x 320 resolution for sharp text. It also has an adequate 350 nits of peak brightness for proper outdoor visibility. The device is a touch screen that can be used to navigate the various options it offers. But there is also a physical button that can be pressed to go back to the previous option or home.

Mi watch Lite weighs just 35 grams making it a great choice for sporting activity. The watch supports 7 different sports modes: treadmill, open water swimming, freestyle, pool swimming, trekking, cricket, walking, trail run, outdoor cycling, and indoor cycling. It also has support for sleep monitoring, 24-hours heart tracking, and even has a built-in GPS for accurate tracking. The watch is water-resistant up to 50 ATM/ 50 meters.

The device comes in three colors blue, ivory, and black, and has a 230 mAh battery. According to Xiaomi, the watch can offer up to 9 days on a single charge. So, by that can claim, you can expect 5-6 days of battery life. One can use the watch with both android and iOS devices

The price and my thoughts

The Mi Watch Lite was launched in Indonesia and Thailand for Rs 4,700 and Rs 3,400, respectively (currency converted). For that price, the watch offers a lot of features, and it also looks good. If it comes in India under Rs 5,000, it will compete with several other offerings in the price from Realme, noise, and many other brands. We have to wait and see when the device is launched officially in India, and when it does, we will let you guys know.

The Mi Watch Lite is a rebranded version of the Redmi watch that launched in China a while back. What are your thoughts on the feature set that the watch has to offer and its price? Let us know in the comments below. If you found our content informative and useful, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Asus ROG phone 5 with snapdragon 888 benchmarked