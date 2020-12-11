Samsung Galaxy S21 releasing on 14th Jan: pre-order now

Samsung generally launches its S-series devices in February every year. But, this time around, the company has speeded things up a little and announced the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S21 on 14th Jan 2021. Samsung India also officially confirmed details about the availability of the device. And anyone who is interested in getting the S21 as soon as possible can pre-order it now.

Samsung Galaxy S21 expected specifications.

Samsung’s s21 lineup is going to be powered by the snapdragon 888 and the Exynos 2100. Yeah, even this year, the company’s flagship device will come with the Exynos chipsets in India. Though, it’s rumored that the Exynos 2100 is going to be a much powerful chipset and will bridge the performance and battery efficiency gap between its Snapdragon counterparts.

Coming to the camera’s that are the biggest highlight of the device’s design. The S21 Ultra will have a quad-camera setup with a 108-Mp primary sensor, 12-Mp ultra-wide, 10-mp 3x optical zoom telephoto, and a 10-Mp periscope lens. While the S21 and S21 plus will have a triple-camera setup having a 12-Mp primary setup, 12-MP ultra-wide, and a 64-Mp telephoto sensor.

The colors of the devices are also leaked for the various models. Starting with S21, the device will come in gray, purple, pink, and white, the S21 Plus will come in purple, pink, silver, and black, and finally, the S21 ultra will come in black and silver color.

Price and India launch date

The device is already available for pre-ordering for a sum of Rs 2,000. And if you’re going to wait for the device, then it is confirmed to go on sale from 29th January. If you pre-book the device, you won’t have the option to select the model initially. One can decide it later when they actually get the device. All the details about the device will be available in the store, and customers will be kept updated through WhatsApp.

One thing that the S21 lineup must nail to sell well in India is the performance and battery. If the Exynos 2100 actually turns out to be that great as it’s rumored to be, then well and good, there won’t be any issues. But if that’s not the case, Samsung’s going to mess up again. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if our content was informative and to the point, do like and share it with your friends.

