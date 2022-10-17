Michael Burry Attacks Facebook, says its in Big Trouble

According to recent reports, Michael Burry has attacked Facebook saying it is in big trouble. Recent reports also suggest that Mark Zuckerberg has been under the radar for quite a while now and is being attacked by critics and analysts. Read the entire article to learn more about this news.

About the verbal attacks

Mark Zuckerberg’s strategies are what have all the critics together. He changed the name of his company from Facebook to Metaverse. People regard this as one of his biggest mistakes. Reality Labs which is the company developing Metaverse has been facing losses the most recent one being $10.2 billion in the year 2021. Because of such decision-making, the investors of the company are losing interest and becoming impatient. Even the media hasn’t given the company any slack with a lot of negative reports about the organization and Zuckerberg. As far as the reports go, it can be concluded that Mark Zuckerberg is being extremely patient. “Seems Meta has a New Coke Problem,” Burry posted on Twitter on Oct. 15. By this comment, the investor meant that Zuckerberg should go back to doing what he does best that is he should head into the social media arena thereby suggesting that Meta should go back to being Facebook.

About Meta

Meta is the parent company of Facebook. It owns Whatsapp and Instagram as well. It was founded and is headed by Mark Zuckerberg. The aim of the company is to connect people living in different parts of the world. It aims to create a digital world of its own, wherein people can relate, connect and communicate with each other no matter how far they live. It also aims to play a major role in helping businesses to grow and make them big in the market. With this aim, it also ensures that it creates a safe platform so that people can really open up and make connections.

About Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the most popular billionaires in the world. He is known to be the co-founder of Facebook, one of the most popular social media companies. In recent times, his decision-making and business strategies have been in question. He is the 20th richest man on the planet and is still regarded as one of the most influential people in the world. His companies are known to everyone around the world and have been quite successful. Social media apps like WhatsApp and Instagram play a key role in most people’s lives.