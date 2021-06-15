Michael Saylor creates a ripple with the launch of “At the Market” Securities Offering.

Michael Saylor has managed to shake the bitcoin community with his latest announcement. Microstrategy had initially made news by completing a debt offering worth $500 million, channeled towards bitcoin purchases. Just hours after this Saylor’s announcement created a ripple with the news implying that it might proceed to the sale of its stock worth $1 billion.

MicroStrategy Launches “At the Market” Securities Offering for Flexibility to Sell Up to $1 billion of its Class A Common Stock Over Time $MSTRhttps://t.co/qouK8pFmBF — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) June 14, 2021

Seems like the bitcoin community never runs short of surprises and shocks now and then. The company also hinted that the proceeds from the aforementioned sales might be used for various reasons. And it wouldn’t be illogical to speculate that the primary reason will be the purchase of more bitcoin. Just to be clear, Microstrategy at present holds 92,000 BTC which is worth a whopping $3.7 billion. Seems like, Saylor is determined to set sail to his ship, and the bitcoin community is reasonably flustered.

Since the tweet made its presence known, Twitter has been flooding with reactions, responses, and memes. Here is a compilation of the best reactions and responses from Twitter.

Looks like the beginning call for another frenzy.

MicroStrategy just got $500m for more #Bitcoin 🤌 💵 Let the buying commence! 🚀 — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) June 14, 2021

Looks like the bitcoin community is worried about a probable tempest.

Buy #bitcoin before Saylor buys them all pic.twitter.com/Ias5zUrpZU — Bitcoin Meme Hub 🔞 (@BitcoinMemeHub) June 14, 2021

Let us hope Saylor behaves like Thanos and leaves a justifiable half for the rest of us out there.

Ya gonna leave some #bitcoin for the rest of us bro?? pic.twitter.com/DiJVioSqz0 — Bitcoin&Bald🟩 (@BaldBitcoin) June 14, 2021

Is it time to change the name from Microstrategy to Macro strategy?

He spent all of his money, all of his companies money and now he is slowly trying to sell his entire corporation. Maximalism on a whole new level — Shelquan (@Sheldunzo) June 14, 2021

Well, it is a possible option

I am actually surprised that there is any office furniture left at the Microstrategy offices. Could just sell it all and buy #bitcoin! — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) June 15, 2021

Seems like no amount of bitcoin can quench that thirst.

I don't know what this means but it sounds like your thirst for bitcoin is far from quenched. — Jameson Lopp (@lopp) June 14, 2021

