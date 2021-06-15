Nintendo sparks excitement among users with a brief glimpse of Skyward Sword HD Details

Nintendo’s E3 presentation is filled with excitement and surprises, keeping the users on edge with anticipation. Today, it captured the attention of the audience by giving them yet another glimpse of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Skyward Sword HD holds the promise of remaining and improving the experience of the original Wii title. Thus the excitement and frenzy on the part of the users are quite reasonable and completely justifiable. Because, for those who have experienced it, gaming is an art, and anything that makes it more spectacular will be welcomed with open hands.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is planning for a release in 2022. #NintendoDirect #E32021 pic.twitter.com/NsLUPx0gXS — Zelda Universe (@ZeldaUniverse) June 15, 2021

The E3 event has been creating news ever since it commenced with exciting new reveals and improvements, and Twitter has been bearing witness to the same for the past few days. These days, the initial; reflections of every event fall first on Twitter and the same goes for Nintendo’s presentation. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and it has inevitably spilled on to the social media platform. The responses and reactions are at full flow and it gets all the more interesting with every bit of news.

Here is a set of the best reactions and responses from Twitter.

me waiting for them to announce anything for ACNH😐 #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/NnodfWmN5Y — a n t a y a 🌿 (@antayacrossing) June 15, 2021

Return to Hyrule – and the skies above – in this first look at gameplay for the Sequel to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, planned for release on #NintendoSwitch in 2022.#NintendoDirect #E32021 #TheLegendofZelda pic.twitter.com/Us7bPm3J2U — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

Nintendo knowing they won E3 with Zelda BOTW 2 reveal. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/6gWhB7VDwp — MisAnthroPony (@MisAnthro_Pony) June 15, 2021

BREAKING: Nintendo reveals new teaser trailer for Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 at #E32021! #NintendoDirect #PlayForAll pic.twitter.com/QoZvI2bA7P — GameSpot (@GameSpot) June 15, 2021

