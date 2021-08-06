Michael Saylor is going to host the author of the Bitcoin standard on Twitter

Michael Saylor has announced that he is going to host Saidedeam Ammous, the author of “The Bitcoin Standard” on Twitter spaces. The event has been scheduled for 7:30 PM today and will give crypto enthusiasts a lot of insights into the crypto industry. Michael has been known for his active contributions to the crypto industry and his belief in Bitcoin. And this event is going to be a solid addition to that.

On Friday, August 6th at 10am EDT I will host @saifedean, the author of The #Bitcoin Standard, on SaylorSpaces. We will discuss the new free course he has created for @saylordotorg to teach the Principles of Austrian Economics. https://t.co/oyAqfEsb6F — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@michael_saylor) August 5, 2021

About The Bitcoin Standard

As you can understand by the name that the Bitcoin standard makes a case that BTC can replace all fiat currencies out there. All crypto enthusiasts and investors believe in this, and hence it makes sense for this to be the primary subject of the book. In the first few chapters of the book, the author has explained how money has evolved over time and its failure in being able to store value. He also dived deep into his own definition of sound vs unsound money and then bringing in Bitcoin at the end.

Well, the book has done a great job explaining many concepts related to money like scalability, medium of exchange and more. He also answered the important question about why the government has control over the printing of the money. Is this monopoly a good thing, or obviously it’s not? The government has time and again printed more money just to pay of debt, and this has resulted in huge inflation rates affecting the masses.

Taking all this into account, it makes sense that we hear more about this from the author himself.

