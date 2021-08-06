Spin the Wheel: The technology behind Roulette casino games

Casino offers a lot of games to play with interesting rewards and prizes, and it is up to you if you have the skill and the luck to be a winner. While some games at a casino are all about skills and knowledge, others are entirely based on luck. Roulette, one of the most popular casino games is all about that luck factor with no particular skill set required. However, those who have been at it for a while now, know that this may not be true. Do you want to learn more about roulette and roulette strategy? Check out roulettestrategy.com.

Now, since casinos have been shut down because of the global pandemic, online casinos have emerged out to replace the casino experience with the same level of thrill and excitement. Online roulette revolutionized the spinning-the-wheel game in casinos and technically breathed life back into the fan-favorite classics, the all-time favorite.

Online roulette is exciting to play, it fills the players with thrill and excitement, hoping that their luck works and they win the round, but obviously the game doesn’t work that way. However, it indeed needs more luck than skills but it is still wise to understand how the game works before you put your money at stake.

Roulette is also called the ‘game of chance’ and it offers a thrill that not many other games in a casino can match. In addition to this, over the years, Roulette has grown to have multiple variants played across the globe and the same is continued in online roulette websites. There is the OG classic game of roulette that people are familiar with and then there are variants hosted by different studios. However, not much has changed from the classic version but it is still better to understand the game before you begin to play it, online or offline.

Top online Roulette sites in 2021

The pandemic has increased the demand for online casinos and this transition has not been made overnight. Betting and gambling in casinos are different than doing the same thing online, but after a considerable amount of time, online casinos have become pretty loaded with players these days. There are hundreds of online casinos available in the market but not all studios offer roulette and those that do, does not guarantee a quality experience. Thus, it is important to know the top casinos online that deliver the best roulette experience.

The top online roulette sites in 2021 are as follows:

Betwinner Royal Panda Genesis

Online Casinos: Live Roulette experience

A casino is an exciting place to be with that thrill to win all the money that games have to offer and a fear of losing your own bucks in the process. Going to venues and spinning the wheel in the game of chance is absolute fun with a whole different experience, people watching you, cheering for you, and a croupier waiting for us to spin, on the other side of the roulette table. All of that is just great but online casinos have their own perks! You can enjoy that thrill from home with Live Roulette Casinos, a concept that has literally revolutionized the gambling industry.

Although, in order to ace roulette online, you will need a good Internet connection and a basic idea of how the technology behind live roulette works. Let me assure you that Live Roulette Casino games are possible because of the cutting-edge technology and cameras used, with a live dealer on the other end of the computer monitoring your game, making sure you get the best Live Roulette experience.

The cutting-edge technology behind Live Roulette

Online casino games deal with money as it is associated with betting and gambling. You wouldn’t want to risk your money under any circumstance, and that is exactly why you should understand the cutting-edge technology used in Live Casinos. Live Roulette is a popular game and we can take a look at what technology is used behind the curtains (computer screens, in this case!)

1. Live communication:

You must think that online casinos are boring and there is no fun in playing against a bot! Well, this is a misconception and you can play your favorite games including roulette against a Live Dealer. This gives the game a more human touch, and the fact that players can communicate with these dealers in real-time is absolutely incredible. Get social while playing online roulette, chat with your Live Dealer and make the game more interesting than it already is.

2. Optical Character Recognition Software (OCR):

The use of an OCR in playing roulette online is very significant. As some people call it the heart of an online casino game, where this software decodes every action taken by the Live Dealer and processes it into characters. Yes, as you must have understood by now, the Optical Character Recognition software decodes every action that the Live Dealer takes into data which is later processed to characters that the software can recognize. The OCR technology makes use of cameras to follow the actions on the roulette table while cross-referencing them with the look-up table visible on the screen. The process completes within seconds and allows the players to base their next actions on the information available on the screen.

3. Special Interface:

Live roulette is one of the most popular online casino games and a major reason for that is the special interface designed for playing roulette games. It is a user-friendly interface that allows players to place their bets easily on any live roulette variant and enables swift talks with Live Dealers for better communication and fun.

4. Live streaming cameras:

Live roulette games require High-Definition cameras that help the OCR technology to run its processes while simultaneously streaming the action straight to your device. Players receive stable video links through which they can stream their online Live roulette game with crystal clear HD quality. There are multiple cameras involved, meaning that you will be able to see online roulette wheel live, checking on the action from angles you could never have seen on the venue.

Live roulette is a fun game to play online and in 2021, casinos are even offering mobile roulette for users to experience their favorite game with ease and convenience. The concept surely must have been a far-fetched idea about two to three years in the past but due to the pandemic and digitization across the globe, especially in India- it is very much possible now and mobile roulette could be the next best game you’ve ever played.

Playing roulette on the go has never been easier!