Micromax In 1B sale cancelled just before going live

Micromax In 1B was supposed to go on sale on 26th November, 12 PM on Flipkart. But just a few minutes before the sale went live, it was cancelled by Micromax citing some logistic issue. Seeing that Micromax is making a comeback and it was their 1st sale of the device, it is not a good thing. As of now, the company hasn’t provided any new date for the sale, but yes it is going to be announced very soon.

Micromax In 1b specifications

The Micromax In 1b is the budget offering by the company starting at just Rs 6,999. It comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display and is powered by the Mediatek Helio G35 processor. At this price, the processor is decent enough to provide a playable gaming experience. Other specs of the device include support up to 4 Gb RAM, 64 Gb storage and a huge 5000 mAh battery. The device has a type-c port but doesn’t support fast charging though.

On the optics front, the device has a dual-camera setup to the back with a 13-Mp primary sensor. And on the front, it has an 8-Mp sensor. A subtle addition to the device that is not generally seen in this price range is the inclusion of a fingerprint scanner.

Issues with the 1st sale

As per the official statement of the company, there were some problems with the logistics that made them postpone the 1st sale. It isn’t very pleasant to see that the company is not adequately prepared for their 1st sale in such a long time. Seeing the fact that people are excited about the device and the company has seen a lot of pre-registrations since November 3, the day of the launch. Now, we have to just wait and see how long Micromax takes to sort out the issues and announces the new sale date.

