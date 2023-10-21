Microsoft CEO Nadella’s Compensation Sees Significant Drop to $48 Million

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s compensation for 2023 has been disclosed, marking the lowest amount he has received in the past three years. This reduction is attributed to a decrease in stock awards and other incentives. It comes in the wake of an announcement made by Nadella earlier this year, in which he informed full-time salaried employees that their pay would be frozen due to a slowdown in revenue growth.

In fiscal 2023, Nadella received a total compensation of $48.5 million, a decline from the $54.94 million he received the previous year and the $49.85 million in the year before that. The components of his compensation package included $2.5 million in salary (which remained unchanged), $39.23 million in stock, $6.4 million in non-equity incentives, and $360,000 for all other forms of compensation.

Nadella’s performance in terms of financial results fell slightly short of the target, achieving 85.5 percent of the set goals. However, he exceeded the targets for operational results. It’s worth noting that Satya Nadella has earned an estimated $1 billion in financial packages since taking over as CEO in 2014, making him one of the highest-paid CEOs in the technology industry.

Executive Team Compensation Highlights

In the fiscal year under review, Microsoft witnessed substantial growth, with a notable 11 percent increase in revenue, reaching an impressive $211.9 billion. Furthermore, the company’s operating income also saw a rise, climbing from $83.38 billion to $88.5 billion. However, the net income remained relatively steady at $72.36 billion. Notably, the cloud revenue segment displayed a robust 22 percent growth, surging to a remarkable $111.6 billion, although this expansion was somewhat slower compared to previous years.

It’s important to highlight that a significant portion of CEO Satya Nadella’s annual compensation is tied to performance, with over 95 percent of his target compensation being linked to performance-based metrics. Additionally, a substantial 70 percent of his yearly cash incentive is contingent upon achieving predetermined financial goals.

Microsoft, in its proxy statement, claimed, “The annual total compensation for the median employee of the Company (other than our CEO) was $193,770, and the annual total compensation of our CEO was $48,512,537.”

One year ago, the corporate world witnessed a significant disparity in compensation, with the average pay standing at $190,000 while the CEO-to-worker pay ratio was a staggering 289 to 1. Fast forward to the present day, and we observe a noteworthy shift in this landscape, with the CEO-to-worker pay ratio having lowered to a more equitable 250 to 1.

Taking a closer look at the executive team within Nadella’s C-suite, we find a blend of remarkable talents, each compensated for their invaluable contributions. Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood, an indispensable figure in the organization, received a well-deserved $19.9 million in compensation. This substantial package reflects her strategic financial acumen and dedication to the company’s success.

Key Microsoft Executives and Their Compensation in 2023

Judson Althoff, the dynamic head of sales, stands as another pillar of the team. Recognized for his remarkable contributions, Althoff’s compensation amounted to $16.2 million. His expertise in driving revenue growth has been instrumental in the company’s achievements.

President Brad Smith, an influential force in the organization, earned a noteworthy $18.1 million in compensation. His visionary leadership and commitment to guiding the company toward its goals have not gone unnoticed.

Christopher Young, the Executive Vice President responsible for business development, strategy, and ventures, has made substantial strides in these crucial areas. His significant contributions were reflected in his compensation of $9.8 million.

It is evident that the compensation of these key executives reflects their pivotal roles in steering the company’s growth and success. As the corporate landscape continues to evolve, it is crucial to keep an eye on these figures, as they can provide insights into the broader trends and dynamics of the business world.