Tesla’s Cybertruck Passes Rigorous Bulletproof Test, CEO Musk Confirms

In a recent revelation, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the Cybertruck underwent a thorough bulletproof test, and the results were nothing short of impressive – not a single bullet penetrated the passenger compartment.

When the Cybertruck was first unveiled, Tesla made bold claims about its near-indestructible design. The vehicle boasted an exterior shell engineered for ultimate durability and passenger protection. From the nearly impervious exoskeleton to the Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin and Tesla armor glass, it seemed to promise a new era of toughness in the world of electric pickup trucks.

Throwback to the Steel Ball Test

However, it’s important to note that the Cybertruck’s initial public appearance was marred by an infamous incident. During the unveiling event on November 21, 2019, at the Tesla Design Studio in Hawthorne, California, Elon Musk threw a steel ball at the vehicle’s window, expecting it to merely bounce off. To everyone’s surprise, the steel ball shattered the window, leading to an avalanche of discussions about the Cybertruck’s design and durability.

This incident became a point of contention, with critics accusing Tesla of exaggerating the truck’s capabilities, while defenders argued that the test was flawed due to the excessive force applied to the steel ball.

Recent Bulletproof Testing

Fast forward to 2023, a Tesla Cybertruck in the wild bore unmistakable signs of a bulletproofing test. The sight was shared on Twitter by a user, who had spotted the vehicle on the highway, speculating that it had undergone bulletproof testing. Elon Musk himself commented on the sighting, confirming that they had fired a Tommy gun at the Cybertruck in a manner reminiscent of Al Capone. Importantly, not a single bullet had managed to breach the passenger compartment.

The Tommy gun is known for its .45 ACP rounds, which are relatively powerful handgun cartridges. Nevertheless, there’s speculation that Tesla might have used a milder load of ammunition to prevent excessive damage to the vehicle. The results likely hinged on the test’s specific conditions, such as the range from which the bullets were fired, influencing the chances of penetrating the Cybertruck’s body panels.

An intriguing aspect of this test is that it targeted the steel body panels, not the windows, which have been a point of debate since the infamous steel ball incident.

Delivery Event for Cybertruck

Looking ahead, Tesla is gearing up for a “delivery event” for the Cybertruck on November 30, where they are expected to unveil the production version of this groundbreaking electric pickup truck. Elon Musk has been enthusiastic in hailing the Cybertruck as one of Tesla’s “best products ever.” This event is anticipated to offer insights into the vehicle’s bulletproof capabilities, potentially through a video showcasing the Tommy gun test.

The bulletproof test is just one facet of Tesla’s meticulous approach to assess the Cybertruck’s durability. The company has also conducted rigorous crash tests and rollover tests, all of which the Cybertruck has aced with flying colors.

In a world where electric trucks are gaining momentum, Tesla’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and setting new standards for toughness continues to capture the imagination of consumers and reshape the automotive landscape. The Cybertruck, with its impressive bulletproof features, is poised to lead the charge in this evolving market.