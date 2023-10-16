Microsoft Facing Potential $28.9 Billion Tax Liability to the IRS

On a midweek afternoon, specifically Wednesday, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sent a notice to the multinational technology giant, Microsoft, potentially outlining an outstanding tax liability of approximately $28.9 billion. This sum purportedly pertains to the period spanning from 2004 to 2013, encompassing additional fees and interest. The IRS asserted confidence in the accuracy of their calculations, up to the date of September 30, and hinted at the possibility of pursuing legal action should it be deemed necessary.

However, Microsoft swiftly contested the IRS’s assessment, contending that the calculations presented were not final. They argued that the IRS overlooked a critical aspect – a recent alteration in tax legislation that could substantially reduce the amount they are presumed to owe, potentially by up to $10 billion. This contrasting viewpoint was conveyed subsequent to Microsoft receiving the notice from the IRS on October 11. The intricacies of this matter may necessitate a year or more to be fully sorted and resolved.

Microsoft Addresses IRS Allegations and Affirms Commitment to Tax Compliance

In an official statement, Daniel Goff, Microsoft’s Vice President for Worldwide Tax and Customs, shed light on the transformative changes the company had made in its operational practices and corporate structure since 2013. Goff emphasized that the tax issues brought to light by the IRS were essentially a reflection of their past modus operandi, distinctly separate from their present-day operations.

Moreover, Goff underscored Microsoft’s commitment to cooperating with the IRS in order to arrive at an equitable solution, while firmly reiterating their divergence with the IRS’s assertions regarding owed taxes. Microsoft intends to commence an appeals process within the IRS, a procedure that is anticipated to span a few years in its entirety. Goff further stressed Microsoft’s history of strict adherence to IRS regulations, reiterating their consistent fulfillment of tax obligations in the United States and globally. He emphasized Microsoft’s significant contribution as a taxpayer, having disbursed a substantial sum exceeding $67 billion in taxes to the U.S. since the year 2004.

This development comes in the wake of a recent announcement by the IRS, unveiling the implementation of advanced artificial intelligence tools. These tools are strategically employed to identify potential tax evasions, with a pronounced focus on affluent individuals and corporations engaging in intricate tax avoidance strategies. The IRS is also keen on identifying entities grappling with considerable tax debts exceeding the threshold of $250,000.

Goff said, “Microsoft disagrees with these proposed adjustments and will pursue an appeal within the IRS, a process expected to take several years. We believe we have always followed the IRS’ rules and paid the taxes we owe in the U.S. and around the world. Microsoft historically has been one of the top U.S. corporate income taxpayers. Since 2004, we have paid over $67 billion in taxes to the U.S.”

IRS Dispute Over Microsoft’s Tax Payments

In a recent development, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) set its sights on the company, aiming to impede Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard for a substantial sum of $68.7 billion. The FTC endeavored to secure an injunction to halt this acquisition, sparking a legal battle. Ultimately, Microsoft emerged victorious, navigating the legal landscape successfully as the U.S. Appeals Court for the 9th Circuit denied the FTC’s motion to block the acquisition. This landmark decision paved the way for Microsoft to proceed with its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a deal anticipated to be finalized on October 13th.

Microsoft has expressed its disagreement with the IRS’s suggested changes and plans to challenge them through the IRS’s administrative appeal process and potentially in court. The company has emphasized that it has already fulfilled tax payments amounting to up to $10 billion, which have not been accounted for in the proposed adjustments.

The final resolution of this dispute remains uncertain, but it holds considerable financial implications for Microsoft. If the company is compelled to pay the entire $28.9 billion, it would mark one of the most substantial tax settlements in the history of the United States.

This case holds broader significance for multinational corporations. The IRS has been increasingly vigilant about transfer pricing in recent times, and the outcome of the Microsoft case may convey a strong message to other companies about the IRS’s firm commitment to enforcing tax regulations.