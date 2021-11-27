Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella discloses sale of 839K shares

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) CEO, Satya Nadella, sold ~838.6K between November 22 and November 23. Shares were sold in a value scope of $334.37 and $349.22. This brings his absolute offer to build up to 831K offers. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella discloses the sale of 839K shares.

Shares dropped 1.3% during pre-market hours. Bullish editorial on the stock by a supporter who composes: ‘Microsoft is situated to benefit from the long-term crossbreed and work-from-home changes.’

The stock has expanded 52% on a YTD basis, dig more profound for more value examination.