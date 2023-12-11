Character Count Feature Introduced in Notepad

Microsoft has continued its efforts to enhance the user experience on Windows 11 by introducing a character count feature in the built-in Notepad app. This significant addition, seen in a new Canary channel test version, brings the character count functionality similar to that found in Microsoft Word. When users select text, the status bar displays the character count for both the selected text and the entire document. In the absence of selected text, the character count for the entire document is conveniently shown, providing users with a clear view of the document’s length. The Windows Insider team at Microsoft shared this update in a recent blog post, highlighting the ongoing improvements to the Notepad application.

Continued Evolution of Notepad

This character count feature is the latest in a series of updates to Notepad throughout the year. Earlier, Microsoft introduced an auto save option, allowing users to close Notepad without being prompted to save every time. Tabs, a dark mode, and even a virtual fidget spinner have also been integrated into the application. These changes collectively reflect Microsoft’s commitment to refining and expanding the functionality of the Notepad app to meet the evolving needs of Windows 11 users.

Widgets Section Enhancements

In addition to the Notepad improvements, the latest Windows 11 test build brings enhancements to the widgets section of the operating system. Users will soon have the option to display widgets while hiding the news and articles feed within the widgets screen. This update addresses concerns about the quality of content displayed in the widgets feed, providing users with more control over their Windows 11 experience. The widgets feature has been a part of Windows 11’s user interface, offering personalized information. Still, the ability to hide the news feed adds an extra layer of customization.

Personalized Widget Experience

Expressing personal satisfaction with the option to hide the news feed, users can now tailor their widget screen to showcase only the information they find relevant and valuable. This feature is particularly welcomed by those who have found the news and articles in the widgets feed to be of lower quality or unrelated to their interests. The move to allow users to customize their experience aligns with Microsoft’s commitment to providing a user-friendly and personalized environment on Windows 11.

Testing Phase and Future Expectations

As with any new features, Microsoft has emphasized that these changes are currently in the testing phase. While the character counts in Notepad and the widgets enhancements are promising, adjustments may be made based on user feedback and testing results. However, if all goes according to plan, these improvements are expected to be rolled out to all Windows 11 users in early 2024. Microsoft remains dedicated to refining its operating system to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for users across various functionalities.

Microsoft’s continuous efforts to enhance the Notepad application and improve the widgets section demonstrate the company’s commitment to providing a dynamic and user-friendly environment on Windows 11. With the integration of features like character count in Notepad and the ability to personalize the widgets screen, Microsoft aims to empower users with greater control and customization options, setting the stage for an enhanced user experience in future updates.