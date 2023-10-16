How To Beat Razor in Cyberpunk 2077

The Beat on the Brat side job presents an opportunity for players to flex their street brawling skills. This questline features a series of intense matches, culminating in a final showdown against the formidable Razor Hughes. However, before deciding whether to beat Razor or throw the final fight, it’s essential to understand the implications of your choice. In this guide, we’ll break down the Cyberpunk 2077 Beat on the Brat side job, offering tips and strategies to help you make an informed decision.

Preparing for the Final Fight

Before diving into the final fight of the Beat on the Brat side job, it’s crucial to prepare adequately. Here are some simple tips to ensure you’re ready to take on Razor Hughes:

Invest in the Body Attribute: Strengthen your melee attacks by investing points in the Body attribute. This will give you an advantage in the ring, making your punches hit harder. Unlock Relevant Perks: Within the Athletics tab, look for the “Steel and Chrome” passive perk, which enhances your melee attacks. Additionally, the “Indestructible” perk reduces the damage you take, increasing your survivability. Regeneration: The “Regeneration” perk is a game-changer in these fights. It allows your health to slowly regenerate during combat, ensuring you can withstand your opponents’ blows. Since healing using an inhaler isn’t an option during these matches, this perk is essential. Cardio Cure: If you have spare perk points, consider unlocking “Cardio Cure.” This perk accelerates your health regeneration as you move, giving you an edge in battles that require agility and stamina.

The Final Fight

Players can take on this challenge early in the game. After leaving V’s apartment for the first time, seek out Coach Fred. Upon proving your worth in a confrontation with a robot, Coach Fred extends an invitation to participate in street fights across Night City. To earn the right to face Razor Hughes in the final fight, you must finish four preliminary matches:

Beat on the Brat: Kabuki: Defeat the formidable twins. Beat on the Brat: The Glen: Prove your mettle against César Diego Ruiz. Beat on the Brat: Rancho Coronado: Defeat the formidable Rhino. Beat on the Brat: Arroyo: Overcome the challenge posed by Buck Arnold.

Once you’ve won in these preliminary battles, the final showdown is at the Grand Imperial Mall in Pacifica, Coastview. To prepare, wait on the bench outside to pass some time, and then head indoors to consult with Coach Fred. He’ll provide valuable insights into Razor’s capabilities, making it clear that the odds aren’t in your favor for this fight. However, he also hints at an alternative – throwing the fight to make some quick cash.

The Decision: To Beat or Not to Beat

When it comes to the final showdown against Razor Hughes, the choice is yours: Do you strive to beat him or consider Coach Fred’s proposition to throw the fight? Let’s explore the outcomes of both options: