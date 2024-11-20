Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, available now on Xbox, PC, and Steam, builds on its revolutionary predecessor, the 2020 edition, with a plethora of improvements and features that aim to redefine flight simulation. With its promise of Earth’s “full digital twin,” this release pushes the boundaries of immersive gameplay and global exploration.

A Streamlined and Space-Efficient Install

One of the most noticeable updates is the significantly reduced initial install size. While the 2020 version required a hefty 130GB, the new game fits snugly into approximately 30GB, as noted by Asobo CEO Sebastian Wloch. This change makes it far more accessible for Xbox players and others with limited storage space. However, this streamlined size comes with increased reliance on streaming data, with most terrain details loaded on-demand.

Although early reports of data consumption suggested 81GB per hour, Asobo clarified this was based on unoptimized settings. Average players can expect a more manageable 5GB per hour while streaming ground-level details, ensuring a balance between quality and bandwidth.

Unprecedented Terrain Detail Powered by AI

Microsoft has utilized cutting-edge AI to deliver an estimated “4,000 times more” detail in terrain textures and meshes than the previous version. This leap forward becomes most apparent when flying close to the ground. AI algorithms analyze tens of thousands of Earth terrain tiles, simulating dynamic conditions like wet gravel or snow-covered grasslands at night.

In an innovative twist, data generated by one player’s activity can enhance the terrain seen by others, creating a community-driven simulation that evolves in real-time.

Expanded Career Mode and Diverse Aircraft Options

The addition of a structured Career Mode introduces 26 unique career paths, from regional airline pilots to aerial firefighters and VIP helicopter operators. Players can train through 54 courses before branching out into their chosen aviation specialty. This mode adds purpose to the game’s previously open-ended challenges, allowing players to manage fleets, build businesses, or freelance across the globe.

Aircraft enthusiasts will appreciate the wide variety of vehicles available, including the new Flydoo—a hot air balloon with a motor—and a Joby VTOL air taxi. Custom aircraft and airports from Flight Simulator 2020 will seamlessly carry over, ensuring continuity for returning players.

Dynamic Wildlife and Realistic Ecosystems

In collaboration with Frontier, creators of Planet Zoo, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 incorporates animal behaviors into its simulated world. From sheep seeking shelter in the rain to migrating birds, these details enhance the realism of the environment. The inclusion of these intricately animated creatures offers new opportunities for low-altitude pilots to engage with the simulated ecosystem.

Support for Flight Simulator 2020 Continues

For fans of Flight Simulator 2020, the developers have confirmed ongoing support for the older game. However, it remains unclear what form this support will take and how it will evolve alongside the newer release.

A New Era of Simulation Awaits

With its groundbreaking features, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is poised to captivate both aviation enthusiasts and casual gamers. The integration of advanced AI, immersive career opportunities, and a living digital twin of Earth sets a new standard for the genre. Whether piloting a Flydoo over stunning landscapes or managing a fleet of aircraft, players can look forward to unparalleled freedom and realism.