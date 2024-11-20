The Steam Deck is a versatile gaming device designed to bring PC gaming to your hands. While the device can handle many modern titles natively, sometimes the hardware’s limitations call for a little help. That’s where Steam’s Remote Play feature steps in, allowing you to stream games from a more powerful PC to your Steam Deck. Here’s how to set it up for seamless gameplay.

What is Remote Play?

Remote Play enables you to stream games from a desktop or laptop running Steam to other devices like the Steam Deck. This feature is especially useful when you want to play graphically demanding games that may not run natively on the Steam Deck. You’ll need a solid internet connection and both devices logged into the same Steam account.

Why Use Remote Play?

Remote Play expands the potential of the Steam Deck, allowing you to play demanding games without taxing the handheld device. It’s a perfect solution for enjoying graphically intense titles or simply accessing games already installed on your desktop without additional downloads.

Preparing Your Devices

To get started, ensure the following:

Your PC or laptop has the Steam client installed and is logged in. The Steam Deck is turned on and connected to the internet (preferably the same network as the PC for minimal latency). Both devices have updated versions of the Steam client.

Enabling Remote Play on Your PC

Open Steam Settings : Launch the Steam app on your desktop. In the top-left corner, click the Steam menu and select Settings . Locate Remote Play Options : In the settings menu, find the Remote Play tab on the sidebar. Enable Remote Play : Check the box that says Enable Remote Play . This activates the feature on your PC. Adjust Advanced Options (Optional): Prioritize Network Traffic : If your router supports this, enable it to minimize streaming lag.

Performance Settings : Choose between “Fast,” “Balanced,” or “Beautiful” modes depending on your network speed and game performance needs.

Configuring Remote Play on the Steam Deck

Access Steam Settings : On the Steam Deck, press the Steam button (located on the left-hand side) to open the main menu. Navigate to Settings . Enable Remote Play : Scroll down to the Remote Play section and ensure the toggle for Enable Remote Play is switched on. Confirm Device Visibility : Make sure your PC is listed as a connected device under the available hosts in the Remote Play menu. If it’s not visible, double-check your network and login status.

Starting a Game with Remote Play

Find Your Game : On the Steam Deck, go to your game library. Select a game installed on your PC rather than the Deck itself. Stream Instead of Install : Click the small arrow next to the Install/Play button. Choose the option to stream the game from your PC. Begin Playing : After selecting the PC as the host, the game will stream to your Steam Deck, and the button will change to Stream . Click it to start playing.

Optimizing the Experience

While Remote Play offers significant convenience, its performance can vary depending on your setup. Here are some tips to enhance your experience: