Microsoft pumps $5 billion in Oyo before potential IPO

Microsoft has invested $5 million (about Rs 37 crore) in Oyo, valuing the upcoming IPO at $9.6 billion.

According to a regulatory filing by Oyo, the investment would be made through the difficulty of equity shares also as obligatory convertible cumulative preferred stock on a personal placement basis. Oyo, one of India’s most valued companies, has aggressively expanded into numerous foreign regions in recent years, including Europe, the US, and Southeast Asia.

On July 16, an unprecedented general meeting of Stays Pvt Ltd (OYO), which operates the OYO Rooms hotel chain, authorized the issuing of equity shares and Series F2 compulsory convertible cumulative preferred stock (Series F2 CCCPS).

According to the company’s RoC filing, the clearance was issued for “an aggregate payment amounting to rupee equivalent of $4,971,650 to Microsoft Corporation on a personal placement basis.”

Terms of Agreement

Under the terms of the agreement, OYO will issue 5 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each for cash at a problem price of $58,490 per equity share in India rupees.

In addition, the meeting approved the issuance of 80 Series F2 CCCPS with a face value of Rs 100 each for cash at a rupee equivalent of $58,490 for every Series F2 CCCPS. consistent with the filing, the Series F2 CCCPS are issued at a minimum preferential dividend rate of 0.01 percent per annum and can have preference over equity shares in terms of capital repayment.

The “Shareholders’ Agreement” dated July 29, 2019, made by the firm, Microsoft Corporation, Ritesh Agarwal, and certain other parties (as could also be amended, augmented, substituted, or replaced from time to time) covers the provisions of the Series F2 CCCPS for all purposes, it said.

OYO stated in July that it’s raised $660 million (about Rs 4,920 crore) in TLB capital from worldwide institutional investors to be used for debt reduction and other company initiatives. A tranche of senior secured syndicated credit facilities from global institutional investors is mentioned as TLB.

Oyo is looking for an IPO

Internally, the hotel firm has set a September deadline for publishing its IPO prospectus and intends to go public before the end of this year, consistent with people conversant in things. Oyo has begun negotiations with a variety of banks, including JP Morgan, Citi, and Kotak Mahindra Capital, to oversee its public offering.

As the number of Covid-19 cases has decreased and therefore the immunization rate has improved, Oyo is experiencing a resurgence in business in countries like India and Europe. Its IPO aspirations come at a time when the Indian stock exchange appears to be optimistic on startup IPOs within the wake of Zomato’s IPO.