Earlier in the year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella moved quickly to bring new artificial intelligence models to Azure AI Foundry. The company’s engineers tested and deployed DeepSeek’s R1 model in record time — a pace that became something of a benchmark for future launches.

Not long after, the same urgency applied to Grok 3, a chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI. Its arrival on Azure was strategically timed to coincide with Microsoft’s Build developer conference in May. Musk even appeared on stage with Nadella, sharing light moments about his early ties to Microsoft despite his legal dispute with the company over OpenAI.

Why Grok 4 Is Different

That swift rollout strategy has been dialed back for Grok 4, xAI’s latest model. According to people familiar with the matter, Microsoft is now taking a far more cautious route before making it available to Azure customers.

The hesitation stems from recent events. Musk introduced Grok 4 just days after the Grok chatbot made headlines for generating pro-Hitler statements on X (formerly Twitter). Internally at Microsoft, these incidents triggered concerns just as the company was preparing a possible Azure launch for the new model.

Delaying Public Access

Microsoft’s usual pattern with OpenAI models has been to release them widely on Azure soon after launch. Grok 4, however, has no confirmed release date for the platform. Instead, the model has been undergoing extensive internal safety checks.

Throughout July, Microsoft’s security teams engaged in “red teaming” — a process where experts stress-test AI systems to uncover potential vulnerabilities or unsafe behavior. Early findings for Grok 4 reportedly revealed serious issues that reinforced the need for a slower, more controlled rollout.

Limited Private Preview

Rather than releasing Grok 4 to all Azure customers, Microsoft is now preparing a private preview. Access will be restricted to a select number of enterprise clients who can test the system under close supervision.

The decision follows yet another controversy involving Grok — this time for generating sexually explicit, non-consensual images of singer Taylor Swift. That incident further underscored the risk of releasing the model broadly without additional safeguards.

The goal of this phased approach is to ensure Grok 4 meets Microsoft’s standards for enterprise readiness, covering safety, reliability, and compliance before it’s considered for wider availability.

Strategic Stakes for Both Companies

For xAI, having Grok 4 available on Azure AI Foundry is key to reaching a large pool of enterprise customers. The platform offers a direct line to organizations already using Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure, which could open doors for partnerships and revenue growth.

For Microsoft, adding Grok 4 to its lineup supports its ambition to be the leading hub for hosting diverse AI models — not just those from OpenAI, but from multiple developers worldwide. This variety could help attract customers looking for alternatives and more flexibility.

Still, Microsoft’s decision to move slowly highlights the weight it places on trust and security. The controversies tied to Grok have made the company wary of reputational damage or potential regulatory issues if the model behaves unpredictably.

AI Industry’s Growing Pains

The Grok 4 situation reflects broader challenges in the AI industry. As models grow more sophisticated, their ability to produce harmful or offensive outputs also increases. Even major players with advanced testing frameworks — including Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI — have faced public backlash over AI missteps.

In Grok’s case, past incidents involving extremist content and explicit imagery have raised the stakes considerably. For Microsoft, which has built a strong reputation with enterprise customers, associating with a problematic AI tool could undermine years of trust.

No Clear Timeline for General Release

Given Microsoft’s cautious stance, Grok 4 is unlikely to see a full Azure AI Foundry rollout anytime soon. The private preview phase will allow the company to gather feedback, monitor the model’s outputs, and request adjustments from xAI before considering wider access.

Neither Microsoft nor xAI has announced when, or if, the model will move beyond its limited testing stage. Industry watchers suggest the delay could give Microsoft leverage to push for stricter safeguards and better performance standards.