The U.S. Air Force has its sights set on an unlikely new target—Tesla’s futuristic Cybertruck. According to documents uncovered by The War Zone, the service branch plans to purchase two of the angular electric pickups for destruction during missile training at the White Sands Missile Range (WSMR) in New Mexico.

The military frequently acquires civilian vehicles to simulate battlefield conditions during training, but selections are usually made by vehicle type—such as pickup trucks, SUVs, or sedans—rather than by specific brand and model. This time, however, the Cybertruck is the only vehicle named outright on a recent list of 33 target units, making it a standout choice in a long tradition of test-range targets.

Why This Particular Truck?

A redacted procurement document from the Air Force Test Center (AFTC) offers some insight into why the Cybertruck was chosen. The request allows for non-operational units, provided they can be towed, but stipulates that only Tesla-made Cybertrucks will do.

The Air Force’s market research, conducted in February 2025, examined the truck’s design, construction, and resilience to impact. Analysts concluded that its stainless steel exoskeleton, sharp geometric lines, and unpainted exterior set it apart from most consumer vehicles, which are typically made from painted steel or aluminum.

Powertrain and Durability

The Cybertruck also features a 48-volt electrical system, a newer, more efficient architecture that the military notes outpaces many of today’s civilian vehicles. According to the Air Force documents, no other commercially available vehicle matches the Cybertruck’s blend of materials, design, and electrical technology.

One reason given for the purchase is that, in certain operational environments, opposing forces could potentially deploy similar vehicles. The documents claim that the Cybertruck’s structure has been shown to sustain less visible damage than expected when struck, suggesting that understanding how it performs under missile fire could be strategically valuable.

How Likely Is a Cybertruck on the Battlefield?

The Cybertruck is currently sold in the U.S. and Mexico, with Tesla planning a Middle Eastern rollout in 2025 in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. A few have already surfaced in other parts of the world, including a heavily modified, armed version linked to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov that attracted media attention last year.

Despite these sightings, the odds of Cybertrucks becoming a common fixture in combat zones remain slim. Their unique appearance and durable frame may appeal to certain private buyers, but there is no widespread evidence of their adoption by armed groups.

Could the Military Use Cheaper Alternatives?

The decision to purchase new or nearly new Cybertrucks—vehicles that can cost over $100,000—has drawn some skepticism. Critics suggest the military could replicate the test conditions by modifying cheaper platforms. For example, angled steel plates could be added to scrap vehicles or trailers to mimic the Cybertruck’s geometry.

If the objective is to measure how a missile impacts a particular shape and material, some argue that building a physical replica would offer similar results without the high purchase cost.

Salvage Yard Solution

An alternative floated by observers is sourcing Cybertrucks from salvage auctions such as Copart, where damaged or totaled vehicles are sold at a steep discount. This could help the Air Force obtain the required test targets without the optics of destroying brand-new trucks that still have consumer waitlists.

The documents do not confirm whether the military will seek new, used, or salvaged Cybertrucks, leaving the budgetary details unclear.

Training or Overreach?

The Air Force maintains that live-fire exercises should reflect “real world” scenarios as closely as possible. In past conflicts, U.S. forces have specifically trained against vehicle types known to be used by adversaries—Toyota pickup trucks being one well-known example.

The Cybertruck, however, has yet to appear in such numbers or contexts. For that reason, some defense analysts view the procurement more as an exercise in exploring new civilian technologies than as a response to any immediate threat.

Bigger Lessons Beyond the Cybertruck

Whether or not Cybertrucks will be spotted in future combat, their design features—particularly the stainless steel body, unconventional shape, and advanced power systems—are representative of broader trends in consumer vehicle technology. Civilian innovations can often influence military considerations, and testing them under live-fire conditions could yield insights into how such materials and designs withstand modern weaponry.

The Air Force may see value not only in understanding the Cybertruck’s resilience but also in applying lessons learned to other vehicles, whether for defensive or offensive purposes.