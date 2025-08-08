Samsung is leaving no doubt about its long-term smartwatch ambitions. During a recent Galaxy Watch 8 media briefing in Seoul, the company not only discussed its approach to the wearable market but also confirmed that Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch 10 are already in the works with some features being planned years ahead of launch.

The announcement underscores Samsung’s ongoing push into health-focused wearable technology, setting it apart from many competitors, particularly those from China, who tend to prioritize different aspects of smartwatch design.

According to Jong Min Choi, Executive Director at Samsung MX, the main difference between Samsung’s strategy and that of its Chinese rivals lies in priorities.

While Chinese brands often emphasize battery life sometimes achieving impressive multi-week runtimes this is typically achieved by using low-power microcontroller units (MCUs). These chips consume far less energy but sacrifice processing performance and feature complexity.

Choi explains:

“I think the reason Chinese companies’ market share is increasing is because of low power consumption rather than sensor technology. We are focused on providing high-quality healthcare with BioActive sensors.”

Samsung’s BioActive sensors power advanced health-tracking functions that require higher-performance processors and more sophisticated hardware which inevitably demand more battery power but deliver a richer experience.

The Health & Fitness Edge

Samsung has made health and fitness features a cornerstone of its Galaxy Watch lineup. Every new generation includes sensor upgrades, improved algorithms, and fresh metrics aimed at early detection, preventive health, and personalized insights.

The Galaxy Watch 8, for example, introduced the Antioxidant Index, a first-of-its-kind feature designed to measure the body’s antioxidant capacity, an important factor in monitoring oxidative stress and overall health.

This index was not the result of a quick innovation cycle. As Choi revealed, it was five years in the making, illustrating how Samsung invests heavily in long-term R&D rather than rushing new ideas to market.

The Five-Year Story Behind the Antioxidant Index

The Antioxidant Index is a perfect case study of Samsung’s strategic patience. Research began half a decade ago, involving biomedical studies, sensor calibration, and data modeling to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Such complex metrics cannot be implemented with off-the-shelf chips or simple firmware updates they require deep integration between hardware, software, and health algorithms.

By the time it reached consumers in 2025, the feature had already undergone multiple testing cycles, clinical validation, and software optimization to ensure it could be trusted as a meaningful health indicator.

Samsung’s forward-thinking approach means that work is already underway for future models.

Choi confirmed:

“We are discussing with the product planning team the parts of the technology that are closer to commercialization and plan to include them in future products such as the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch 10.”

While specifics about these models remain under wraps, the statement suggests Samsung already has a pipeline of health features in various stages of development. Some could debut with the Galaxy Watch 9, while others may take longer and appear in the Watch 10 or later models.

Although official features haven’t been revealed, industry watchers expect:

More advanced BioActive sensors capable of detecting additional biomarkers

AI-driven health recommendations for preventive care

Improved integration with Samsung Health and third-party fitness apps

Possibly non-invasive glucose monitoring, a feature long rumored to be under development in the wearables industry

If the Antioxidant Index is any indication, these innovations could have been in research and testing for years before their debut.

By focusing on high-performance processors and feature-rich health monitoring, Samsung is targeting consumers who value accuracy, versatility, and scientific backing over simply having a device that lasts weeks on a single charge.

Chinese brands, meanwhile, have found success in appealing to buyers who prioritize simplicity and long battery life at a lower cost especially in emerging markets.

Samsung’s bet is that as health tracking becomes more important to consumers worldwide, performance and data reliability will win out over extreme battery life.

Commitment to Pride and Progress

At the Seoul event, Samsung concluded by reaffirming its commitment to building the Galaxy Watch “with pride,” signaling that wearables are more than just an accessory in its ecosystem they are a flagship category for innovation.

With Galaxy Watch 8 now globally available and Galaxy Watch 9 likely arriving in mid-2026, Samsung appears confident that its multi-year development cycles will keep it ahead in terms of meaningful health and fitness capabilities.

Samsung’s confirmation of Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch 10 years in advance is more than a marketing tease, it’s a sign of the company’s deep planning and R&D investment.

While it’s tempting to focus on the here and now with the Galaxy Watch 8, the real story is how Samsung is quietly building the next generation of wearable technology, with features that may be five or more years in the making.

In a smartwatch market crowded with devices chasing battery life and cost-cutting, Samsung is betting on cutting-edge sensors, data accuracy, and long-term health value as the ultimate differentiators.