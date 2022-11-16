Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface laptop 5

Microsoft has released newly redesigned Surface computers, including the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 2-in-1 tablets, in a variety of markets. India will be included among the numerous marketplaces.

Microsoft has already begun accepting pre-orders for its users in the Indian marketplaces. If you’re interested in purchasing these new Surface devices, we’ve got you covered with all you need to know:

Specification for Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is available in two distinct screen sizes: 13.5-inch and 15-inch. In addition, this screen type supports a maximum resolution of 2256×1504, an aspect ratio of 3:2, and a contrast ratio of 1300:1. This laptop also includes Dolby Vision IQ compatibility.

This laptop is powered by a strong Intel processor with an i5 and i7 chipset inside. Microsoft has chosen an i5-1235U and an i7-1255U series processor. This CPU will be available for the 13.5-inch variant, with a larger i7 chipset included for the larger 15-inch model.

On the storage front, you’ll see SSD storage within, as well as storage size options ranging from 256GB to 1TB.

On the RAM front, this laptop offers up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM. If you want to acquire the laptop for a lesser price, you may go with a lower RAM edition, which comes in 8GB and 16GB options.

Concerning the battery, the 13.5-inch model claims an overall battery backup of up to 18 hours, while the larger 15-inch model promises an overall battery backup of 17 hours. On the port side, this laptop comes with 4 set of USB-C type Thunderbolt port and a single USB-A port and also one Surface Connect port as well.

Specification for Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Another Surface product, the Surface Pro 9, is a 2-in-1 tablet with a larger 13-inch display on the front and a maximum resolution of 2880×1920 pixels. This panel is integrated in a 3:2 ratio. This monitor also supports a faster refresh rate of 120Hz.

This 2-in-1 tablet is also powered by a strong Intel chipset and Intel Alder Lake U series CPUs. This tablet will be equipped with an i5-1235U processor as well as an i7-1255U processor.

The Pixel tablet comes with a range of storage options, starting with 28GB and going all the way up to 1TB. Also, we have RAM ranging from 8GB to 16GB, as well as 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. This tablet will have a larger 47.7 Wh battery that will provide an overall battery backup of up to 15 hours.

What’s the price of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 & Surface Pro 9?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 has been launched for a price tag of Rs. 1,07,999 and then going all the way up to Rs. 1,90,699 in India market. Then the Surface Pro 9 gets a price tag of Rs. 1,05,999 and then will go upto Rs. 2,69,559 for the top end variant.