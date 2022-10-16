Microsoft Teams Now Has Metaverse-Styled Avatars On its Platform

According to recent reports, metaverse-styled avatars are now available in preview for its Teams collaboration platform. The news about these mesh avatars first came back in November 2021, when John Roach, made an announcement regarding the same in his blog post. Read the entire article to learn about this news.

About the avatars

If you are unaware of the several benefits of using mesh avatars then this article is here to help you. Mesh avatars will help people express themselves more especially in a hybrid work setting. Users will have the option to customize accessories, physical appearance, etc. Various reports suggest that if Microsoft keeps on developing meta-adjacent features on the Teams platform then it might end up overtaking Meta’s plans for this respective sector. Muhammad Kapasi, the General Engineering Manager for Mesh, notes, “we believe that representation matters – which is why we have taken Mesh avatar customization options very seriously. We want to make avatars as unique as you are, so we are enabling features to celebrate diversity and inclusivity.” In order to understand better, you can take the example of an online meeting taking place on Teams. Instead of switching on your video or putting on your profile picture, you can use the mesh avatar that you have designed yourself to represent yourself in the meeting.

