Netflix Introduces Its New Subscription Plan With 30 Secs Ads Which Leads to Saving $3 Every Month

According to recent reports, Netflix has introduced its new subscription plan with ads called ‘basic with ads’ in around 12 countries which include the UK and the USA. Read the entire article to learn more about this subscription plan.

About the new subscription plan

Latest reports suggest that the new subscription plan introduced by Netflix called ‘basic with ads’ is the most pocket-friendly subscription introduced by the OTT platform. It is extremely cheap and will cater to an even larger section of people. This subscription is extremely cheap because it will have advertisements in it. It will be starting from the month of November in the 12 countries where it has been launched. “Unlike our other ad-free plans, ads will be shown before or during most TV shows and movies. Some movies and TV shows will not be available due to licensing restrictions, and downloads are not included,” clarified Netflix. As per this statement, people who opt for this plan will not have access to some shows and movies and will not be able to download them. They will be seeing 15-30 seconds ads before during and after their show or movie but they will also end up saving $3 every month. This news subscription plan costs only $6.99 per month which is extremely affordable. Netflix will also partner with agencies to show the most relevant ads to customers. For instance, the company will partner with Nielsen and use its Digital Ad Ratings (DAR) in the US. In a blog post, it says, “While it’s still very early days, we’re pleased with the interest from both consumers and the advertising community â€” and couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead. As we learn from and improve the experience, we expect to launch in more countries over time”.

Netflix is one of the most popular OTT platforms in the whole world. A new subscription is being launched by the company which is cheaper but it has ads.