Microsoft to increase its dividend, investors confident about company’s stability

Microsoft corporation is likely to increase its dividend from last year which will make the dividend the same as the industry average at 1.2%.

The coming year is set to see Microsoft EPS (Earning Per Share) grow by 47.6% and if the dividend continues like this, the ratio of payout would be 20% by next year.

It’s been a long time since Microsoft has been paying dividends and it’s quite stable, which gives many investors confidence in the company’s future potential for dividends. As we see in the previous reports of its dividend, from the last 10 years, the annual payment was $0.80 in 2012 to $2.72 in recent records. With approximately 13% of Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) a year over that time. So, dividends have been rising pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven’t undergone any significant declines during this period.

Investors who have kept stakes in the company for the past few years will be pleased with the dividend payments they have obtained. It’s encouraging to see that Microsoft has been growing its earnings per share at 22% a year over the past five years. A low payout percentage gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing revenue also makes it very easy for it to rise the dividend.

In recap, it is always favorable to see the dividend being risen, and we are extremely pleased with its overall sustainability. Revenues are easily covering distributions, and the company is yielding plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has stable potential as a dividend stock.

It’s crucial to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will develop greater investor confidence than those having an unpredictable one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when investigating stock performance.

A dividend is a reward that a company gives to you when you invest in them or buy shares of that company. It is decided by the company’s board members or board of directors.

How it is useful?

It is useful because if you invest in dividend stocks or company stocks that give you a dividend with the return on your investment you also get an extra reward for free. It could be cash or stocks.

Microsoft is a multinational technology Corporation that deals with and produces computer software, consumer electronics, computers, etc. It was founded by Bill Gates. The current CEO of the corporation is Satya Nadella.

It is known for popular Operating systems for computers like MS Windows 10. MICROSOFT’S cloud computing services are the second most demanding cloud services in the world.