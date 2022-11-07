Xbox Series X price to be revised in India

After Sony India, now we have a new report claiming that soon we will see Microsoft India initiate a price hike on its popular gaming console, Xbox Series X. Although, we don’t have any confirmed updates regarding the price hike but instead the report about the price hike has come out by a reliable tipster who says that in the coming days we will get to see Xbox consoles becoming even expensive.

To give you a glimpse of the price hike for the Xbox Series X consoles, it’s been speculated that the new revised pricing will be Rs. 55,990. As we mentioned above, this price hike is expected to happen right after Sony India has revised the pricing of its PlayStation 5 gaming console. Here is everything we know so far about the price hike of this gaming console.

Microsoft Xbox Series X price hike in India

This is the first time that we got to see Microsoft’s Gaming Console speculated to get a price hike. Although, it’s not confirmed by Microsoft and still the pricing for the Xbox consoles on the Xbox website has been kept at its original price tag of Rs. 49,999.

According to the tipsters, it’s been said we will get to see a price hike soon being announced. Also, we have a report claiming that alongside the gaming console we will also see the Xbox accessories including the Xbox Series X Wireless Controllers and Xbox Elite Series 2 Controllers get a price hike. On the other hand, Sony India has only hiked the pricing of its gaming console and kept the pricing of its gaming accessories the same as before.

What’s the leaked pricing?

According to the tipster and as we mentioned above, the Xbox Series X gaming console which is being sold for a price tag of Rs. 49,999 will be getting a hike to a price tag of Rs. 55,990.

Xbox Series X price hike for India confirmed. Rs. 55,990 now. With effect from this month. #XboxIndia #XboxSeriesX — 0xSkeptic (@RishiAlwani) November 3, 2022

Microsoft Xbox Gaming Console Accessories to get a price hike

Alongside this, it’s been also said that we will get to see a price hike of up to Rs. 300 for gaming accessories. Talking about the accessories, the Xbox Series X wireless controller with USB-C port will be priced at Rs. 5,990. The controller is currently priced at Rs. 5,390.

Xbox Wireless Controller Shock Blue and Electric Volt color models will now be getting a price tag of Rs. 6,490 from their original pricing of Rs. 5,890.

Another controller which will receive a price hike is the new Xbox Mineral Camo Edition Wireless Controller which will be revised and priced at Rs. 6,990.