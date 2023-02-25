Microsoft’s 10-Year Call of Duty Deal Raises Questions About Performance Parity

Microsoft has inked a 10-year agreement with Nintendo to publish Call of Duty on the Switch console. The move is seen as an effort to allay regulators’ concerns that the company will withhold the franchise after its acquisition of Activision Blizzard is complete. Sony, in particular, has expressed worries about the deal, which is the main point of contention with Microsoft.

The Microsoft-Nintendo deal comes with a “feature and content parity” clause, which stipulates that the version of Call of Duty released on Switch will be identical to the Xbox version. This has raised many questions about how Microsoft and Activision Blizzard plan to achieve this feat given the significant difference in power between the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X.

It is likely that the two companies will have to make some sacrifices in terms of performance and graphical quality if they do not want to remove any features. However, one thing that has been confirmed is that the Switch version of Call of Duty will launch at the same time as the Xbox version.

In a recent Tweet posted to Twitter by vice-chairman and Microsoft president Brad Smith, the company is “affirm[ing] Microsoft’s strong commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo’s customers” if regulators allow the deal to happen.

We want the record to be clear and address any misunderstandings. I’m delighted to repost below this statement and affirm Microsoft’s strong commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo’s customers if our acquisition of Activision Blizzard is approved by regulators. pic.twitter.com/AlsIjwAGEU — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) February 24, 2023

On the other hand, talks between Sony and Microsoft about the same deal have not gone as smoothly as they did with Nintendo. Sony is one of the biggest opponents to the Activision Blizzard acquisition, as it fears that many of its users could defect to Xbox should the deal go through. As of now, the two companies are “not close” to reaching an agreement, and it is likely that the impasse will continue.

