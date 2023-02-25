Capcom Confirms The Mercenaries Mode Will Be Part of Resident Evil 4 Remake as Free Post-Launch DLC

Fans of the iconic Resident Evil 4 game can look forward to enjoying The Mercenaries mode in the upcoming remake. The popular mode, which deviates from the main story, requires players to eliminate zombies as quickly as possible on various maps to earn a high score within a time limit. However, players will have to wait for the mode’s release as it will only be added as free post-launch DLC.

Capcom’s confirmation of The Mercenaries mode’s inclusion in Resident Evil 4’s remake was announced during PlayStation’s State of Play presentation. The news wasn’t surprising considering that PlayStation has had exclusive content for past Resident Evil games. The presentation showcased various changes made to the game, with a brief segment highlighting The Mercenaries mode.

In addition to a glimpse at the confrontation between Leon and Krauser, the trailer also officially announced the return of The Mercenaries! another recent post on the Playstation Blog added. The popular extra game mode that appears throughout the Resident Evil series will also appear in RE4. The team is hard at work on The Mercenaries, which will be available as free post-launch DLC.

Before the announcement, there was some concern amongst fans that some of the game’s features, such as The Mercenaries mode, would be split up and sold separately. This worry was fuelled by the discovery that some of the Deluxe Edition’s DLC required a purchase to unlock treasures. However, the confirmation of the mode’s inclusion as free post-launch DLC should put these concerns to rest.

The Mercenaries mode was first introduced in Resident Evil 4’s initial release in 2005. The mode has since become a fan favourite, providing a different gameplay experience from the main campaign. The premise of the mode is simple: players must eliminate zombies as quickly as possible on various maps while striving for a high score within a set time limit. The Mercenaries mode was also included in the game’s subsequent ports and remakes.

The RE Engine has allowed for significant improvements to the game’s graphics and gameplay mechanics. The remake will feature updated character models, environments, and textures. The gameplay will also be enhanced, allowing for more dynamic movement, aiming, and combat.

Capcom’s decision to include The Mercenaries mode as free post-launch DLC is a welcome gesture to fans eagerly anticipating the remake. The mode provides a unique gameplay experience that is sure to be enjoyed by both new and old fans of the game. The free DLC also indicates Capcom’s commitment to providing value to their customers.

While The Mercenaries mode has been confirmed for the remake, Capcom has yet to mention other parts of the original game, including the Assignment Ada and Separate Ways modes. It remains unclear whether these modes will be included in the remake.

In conclusion, Resident Evil 4’s remake will include The Mercenaries mode, a fan favourite mode from the original game. The mode will be added as free post-launch DLC, providing a different gameplay experience from the main campaign. While other parts of the original game, such as the Assignment Ada and Separate Ways modes, have yet to be confirmed for the remake, fans can look forward to the game’s release, which promises to provide an enhanced gameplay experience. Capcom’s commitment to providing value to their customers is evident in their decision to include The Mercenaries mode as free DLC.