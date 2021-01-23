Bill Gates’ Microsoft has recently launched its latest ‘most affordable’ laptop in India, the Surface Laptop Go at a not-so-affordable price. Yes, the laptop has the same standards as the previous more costly models such as the Surface Laptop 3 but at an affordable price tag. However, cheap or expensive greatly depends on the user’s pockets and usage.

Comparing the device to the Surface Laptop 3 which comes at a more premium base price of INR 98, 999, the Surface Laptop Go is the lite version of its elder sibling. Of course, the difference lies in the overall hardware and specifications of the device. The premium sleek design is the same as any other Surface Laptop but the Surface Laptop Go comes at a slightly lower price.

The latest entrant in the Indian market, Surface Laptop Go comes at a base price of INR 63,499 which is obviously less expensive than the Surface Laptop 3 but compared to the specs sheet, there could be a disappointing factor, the hardware.

Yes! The base variant of the Surface Laptop Go is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC storage which costs INR 63,499. When compared to other laptops within the same price range, one could find a laptop with much better specifications.

For the most ideal variant which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal eMMC storage, customers would have to pay INR 71,999. According to statistics and several surveys, these specifications fall under the ideal category if one wants to purchase a laptop. Furthermore, if one wishes to max out on the hardware specifications with 8GB of RAM and 256GB eMMC storage, this package will cost you around INR 1,10,999.

This pricing does not fit the ‘most affordable’ price tag for most Indian users. Nevertheless, when the Surface Laptop Go is a great choice for users if they wish to switch from an earlier device or from the Surface Go 2 which is priced as the most affordable Microsoft device in the Indian market, currently. The Surface Go is equipped with Intel Pentium Gold whereas the new Surface Laptop Go comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor which is a huge improvement from the Surface Go.

However, the users might have to compromise on changing the desired chipset according to their needs as the Surface Laptop Go comes with a fixed processor which is not customisable.

The laptop has a 12.4-inch display with a display resolution of 1536 x 1024 and an aspect ratio of 3:2. One USB Type-C and one USB Type-A port. Are you willing to pay INR 63,499 for having a laptop with these specifications?