MikeLegal secured seed round from SOSV, Artesian

MikeLegal, a Gurgaon based legal tech startup has now secured an undisclosed seed funding round from the SOSV and Artesian.

Tushar Bhargava, Co-founder of MikeLegal, said, “MikeLegal is currently helping legal teams automate their entire trademark processes, which today is largely manual0driven leading to missing out on similar infringements and important deadlines currently managed on an Excel sheet. Using MikeLegal’s AI algorithm, teams can make better data-driven decisions in one-fourth the time. Moreover, MikeLegal will be looking at expanding to reviewing contracts and proofreading them using AI in the coming months.”

The startup said that the new funds would going to be used to ramp up its product and sales team to scale its operations to other legal geographies and domains.

“Legaltech as an industry is still at a nascent stage in India and we believe there is a huge opportunity to disrupt the space. Having a large VC accelerator like SOSV and a company like Artesian backing us allows us to achieve our vision faster,” says Anshul Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of MikeLegal.

Oscar Ramos, Partner at SOSV and Managing Director of Chinaccelerator, added,

“We are very excited to work with the MikeLegal team to bring every company their own AI-powered “Mike Ross” (Suits). The team has built a product that is serving not only law firms but also SMEs and large MNCs in India.”