Miko secured Rs 23 Cr in pre-series B round led by Stride Ventures

Miko, a Robotics startup, founded by the IIT Bombay Graduates, Sneh R Vaswani, Prashant Iyengar, and Chintan Raikar, along with global experts in the design, education, mathematics, engineering, has now secured INR 23 crore in the Pre-Series B funding backed by the Stride Ventures.

Miko has built India’s first companion robot.

Sneh R Vaswani, Co-founder and CEO, Miko, said in a press statement shared by Stride Ventures, “Our growth journey till Miko 2 was about creating a product that meets the needs of today’s parents who seek a positive and trusted gateway of technology. Miko 2 has now evolved into a powerful content subscription platform with global content alliances.

“We are on track to surpass the 100,000-user mark in the coming quarters with Miko 2 hosting hundreds of applications and use cases. It’s very encouraging for the entire Miko team to build a global consumer technology brand out of India.”