Razorpay secured $100M in Series D funding

Razorpay, a Bangalore-based fintech has now entered the unicorn club amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic. The payments startup announced that it had secured $100 million in Series D funding, in a funding round backed by the GIC, Sequoia Capital India, and Singapore sovereign wealth fund.

Speaking to YourStory, Harshil Mathur, Co-founder, and CEO, Razorpay, said,

“We at Razorpay have always been a payments company, and our focus has always been financial solutions. With this funding we want to go further in our reach. We aim to build deeper tech products and solutions, as we always have done.”

“We are now focussed on expanding and building our neo-banking platform and the lending arm, both of which are growing significantly. Neobanking is witnessing a 100 percent growth. We believe both will contribute towards a significant part of our revenue in FY21,” he added.