Once on the darknet, a millennium from Ohio is giving up over $200 million in Bitcoin to federal authorities after operating a cryptocurrency laundering site. On the record of the Helix site from 2014 to 2017, Larry Dean Harmon, 38, has recognised. Harmon has reportedly provided Helix services to users of Darknet that wanted to prevent police enforcement from keeping their transactions hidden. Harmon acknowledged support for laundering Bitcoin 350,000, valued at more than $300 million in transactions.

According to Harmon, the Bitcoin Harmon washed was also related to illegal drug trafficking. Harmon will lose 4,400 Bitcoin worth over $200 million as part of his guilty plea. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to a report from the US Department of Justice. More details about the Harmon plea are given by Steven M. D’Antuono, Assistant Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office. Harmon has recognised the work of Bitcoin’s DarkNet merchants in drug and other criminal activities.The FBI’s determination to penetrate cryptocurrency networks for money laundering that finance cyber-criminal companies are demonstrated with its guilty plea today. The 350,000 Bitcoins laundered are now nearly 17 billion dollars worth of.

As the Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department Criminal Division said, Justice Department will continue to pursue enforcement actions, with the cooperation of our law enforcement and regulatory partners, to identify and impede those who use illegal means to obtain money as well as those who make use of the Darknet to facilitate and obscure their criminal conduct. As Charge Assistant Director, Steven M. D’Antuono of the Washington Field Office of the FBI said Harmon confessed he has been working with Darknet merchants to launder Bitcoin through drug trafficking and other illegal activities.The FBI has made a culpable plea today for its commitment to infiltrate and shut down money-washing networks that enable cyber-criminal companies.