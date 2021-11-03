Millions pour in for Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT auction.

The NFT collection launched by megastar Amitabh Bachchan has managed to attain record bidding, with millions pouring in. It would be safe to say that the Big B’s NFT launch was a stellar success with the highest bidding in NFTs the country has witnessed to date. Given the fact that the non-fungible token was launched by someone with sky-high popularity and fanbase, this could also imply the future potential of the NFT and the probable frenzy to collect these digital assets. NFTs are slowly making a place for themselves within the Indian Film Industry with more and more stars joining the NFT bandwagon. With this stellar launch, Amitabh Bachchan holds the label of the very first Bollywood star to launch an NFT collection of his own. And from the looks of it, it has touched the line of success.

The What and How

Bachchan’s NFT collection has received bidding of a whopping Rs. 3.8 crores($520,000). The NFT collection comprises autographed posters and other collectibles of “Madhushala.” The NFT auction was organized and coordinated by Beyondlife.Club. Beyondlife.Club had already made an announcement back in August concerning the launch of Bachchan’s very own NFT collection on the platform. The “Madhusala” NFT collection carved a place for itself by receiving the highest-ever bidding in India within the very first day of its launch. Now that is indeed some commendable achievement worthy of praise. The auction began on the 1st of November and will come to a close on the 4th of November. NFTs have made their presence known since the year 2014. However, now they are evolving into a much more significant role with more and more people joining the bandwagon, underscoring the future potential of NFTs and the opportunities they hold.

All You Need To Know

Now you might be thinking about what is so special about the Amitabh Bachchan NFTs apart from the fact that they are launched by a rather bright star in the industry. According to Beyondlife, “The Amitabh Bachchan NFT is a set of limited edition digital collectibles featuring the Bollywood superstar. It includes some of the most exclusive creations featuring the superstar…Like poetry in his voice, vintage posters, digital art, and “Big B Punks”.” Now that explains the intrigue of this NFT and why there will be a possible frenzied wave in the near future to collect these.

In order to buy these NFTs, you will first need an account on Beyondlife.Club. Hence, the first step is to get started with the creation of your profile. Following which the required amount of money has to be loaded into the wallet. This can be done using the wallet option. For this, you have to fill the amount to be added by going to the Deposit Funds option. It is totally your choice to either participate in the auction or to purchase the NFTs directly using the money in your wallet. Cryptocurrencies, UPI, or credit cards can be used to complete the payments for the wallet.