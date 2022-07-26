Missed out on your Prime Day Sale? Here are products on discount post-Prime Day sale offer

Did you miss out on buying a new product at discount for this Amazon Prime Day Sale? Well, don’t worry Amazon still got some offers that can be grabbed by users. For the people who aren’t aware, there are many such offers from the Amazon Prime Day Sale which is still available on the Amazon platform. The range of products comes from Xiaomi, Lenovo, Asus, Redmi, and many such technology brands where you can find discounts. Here we have brought all the products details you can checkout so far:

Offers on Smartphones for Amazon Prime Day Sale

If you’re looking for a smartphone upgrade, then you can check out the smartphones which are still available on the Amazon platform. However, these discounts can be added by using the required bank cards.

Redmi K50i

Rs.24,999 discounted to Rs. 20,999 with Amazon Coupon and Card offer

Probably one of the most hyped smartphones during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The smartphone comes with many amazing features like a massive 144 Hz refresh rate screen which gets its’ power from the flagship level chipset Dimensity 8100 Soc by Mediatek. Also, you get a great combination of battery and camera where the battery capacity is 5,080 and it also supports a faster-wired charging of 67W too. On the camera, you will find a 64MP main camera sensor with a 16MP front-facing camera sensor too.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Rs. 23,999 discounted to Rs. 19,999 with a card offer

If you’re looking for an under 20K smartphone then this Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G can be a great choice for you to move with. The smartphone gets its power from a 5G SoC by Qualcomm which is the Snapdragon 778G chip. You also get a bigger battery which is off 4250 in battery capacity.

iQoo 9 SE

Rs. 32,990 discounted to Rs. 29.990 with Amazon Coupon and Card offer

If you’re looking for a better flagship-level smartphone with flagship features then you can go with this new iQOO 9 Se smartphone. Here you get many great hardware features including a massive AMOLED screen supporting a 120HZ faster refresh rate also it gets its’ entire juice from a 5G powerful flagship chipset which is the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Here you also get a bigger battery with a total capacity of 4,500 and also supports a faster charging of 66W.

Offers on Laptops for Amazon Prime Day Sale

If you’re looking for a laptop upgrade or looking for a buying a new laptop then you can now get a new laptop for discounted pricing too.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Rs. 43,990 with Rs. 18,000 on exchange

If you have an older laptop and you’re looking for a new upgrade then this new IdeaPad laptop by Lenovo can be a great choice for you to go with. This new IdeaPad laptop comes with a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and also you get 8GB of Total with an SSD storage space of 512GB too. On the display side, the laptop comes with a regular 15.6-inch Full HD resolution display.

Asus VivoBook 15

Discounted to Rs. 47,990 and Amazon Prime Members get an extra 10% discount with SBI and ICIC debit and credit card

If you can add a little extra budget and go with the latest and greatest 2022 model laptop, then you can just go with this new laptop by Asus. Here the Asus VivoBook 15 comes with the latest powerful chipset by Intel which is the 12th generation i3 Soc.

Adding to this, you also get a total of 8GB of RAM with a total internal storage space of 512GB, which is of course a SSD storage drive. Also, you get a bigger 15.6 massive Full HD resolution screen and also comes with a 180-degree hint as well. For providing an extra layer of security, you also get an embedded physical fingerprint scanner as well.

Mi NoteBook Ultra

Discounted to Rs. 57,990 and Amazon Prime Members get an extra 10% discount with HDFC Cards

Mi Notebook Ultra is definitely a great laptop for users who are looking for a laptop for business or student usage. The laptop comes with a powerful i5 11th generation Soc coupled with good high RAM storage of 16GB and also you get a great quality screen with the screen size of 15.6-inch and resolution of 3.2k and also you get 90Hz refresh rate support too.