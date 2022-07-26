Tamara Ecclestone offers $7.2 million to anyone who provides info about her stolen jewellery

According to a report by Forbes, the daughter of a British billionaire is offering a sum of 7.2 million dollars to anyone who provides her with some information. She wants information about jewellery, which got stolen from her in 2019.

Jewellery which is worth more than 30 million dollars was stolen from a house owned by Tamara Ecclestone and her husband Jay Rutland in London in the month of December 2019. The couple were travelling along with their daughter to Finland from London.

Tamara Ecclestone Rutland who is a model based in the United Kingdom is also the daughter of Bernie Ecclestone who was chief executive officer of Formula One Group for a long period of time. He was also at one point in time the richest individual in the UK and is currently acting as Chairman Emeritus of Formula One Group since he was replaced in 2017.

Tamara Ecclestone on Sunday made an announcement that anyone who provided her with information leading to her jewellery would be rewarded nearly 25 per cent of the value of the recovered ornaments, or a maximum amount of 7.2 million dollars.

She went on to say that she has made up her mind that the jewellery would not ever be found again, and she won’t be able to see them. According to Tamara, there are certain ornaments in the ones which got stolen and those were traditional heirlooms which were inherited by her family, and it is that factor that makes it more important and valuable to her than its wealth in monetary terms.

Forbes report also mentioned that only a pair of earrings have been recovered so far from what was one of the biggest jewellery heists in the history of London.

Apart from information regarding jewellery, Tamara has also offered nearly 0.3 million dollars to anyone who turns over a man named Daniel Vukovic to the London police. Daniel Vukovic is the prime suspect in the jewellery heist which targetted houses of several high-profiled individuals, including footballer Frank Lampard and his TV presenter wife, Christine.

The jewellery heist happened in Kensington Palace Gardens, owned by Tamara Ecclestone and Jay Rutland since 2011. The couple bought the house almost 11 years ago for a hefty price of 45 million pounds.

Despite having high-profile security services like security patrolling for 24 hours and surveillance systems, the thieves stole jewellery which is totally worth nearly 50 million pounds from the house.