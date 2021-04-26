SK innovation is back in business with EV batteries

As their recent battle with the LG group to enter into the US market is settled. Sk Group is now gearing up with their entry into the US market.
SK innovation, owned by South Korea’s 3rd conglomerate, SK Group. Their fight with another Korean Conglomerate while entering the US market lasted for two years.
Eventually, under the leadership of Joe Biden, the fight finally ended. And the companies relying on the two major battery makers got to the safe side.
They finally broke the ground in Georgia. The investment in this manufacturing facility is $1.67 Billion. Located about 70 km from Atlanta, the facility is going to provide 2000 jobs. Furthermore, the company plans to provide batteries for 310,000 vehicles by 2023. Also, the annual capacity is expected to be 11.7 Gigawatt.