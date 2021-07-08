Mivi Launches Collar Flash – An addition to their Made In India Collar series wireless earphone range.

July 6, 2021 – Indian music gadget maker, Mivi has finally released the most anticipated new wireless neckband-style earbuds, Collar Flash, officially in India. The wireless neckband by Mivi offers premium features like Bluetooth 5.0 connection, the Collar Flash has 10mm drivers. Here are the complete details.

Mivi Collar Flash – Specification and Features

With the start of Collar Flash, an earphone-style wireless neckband, Mivi becomes the only Indian brand renowned for its premium market-leading audio products with inspirational designs, is now becoming a prominent participant on the Indian market. With the debut of Collar Flash, Mivi is able to seamlessly include music into your everyday routine with the high-definition quality of the sound and user experience.

“With the commitment to offer the best audio experience to our consumers, we have announced the latest addition to the array of wireless neckband style headphones. These comfortable, versatile and practical, Collar Flash in-ear headphones will fit seamlessly and stylishly into your life. Collar Flash is engineered impeccably to give you the best possible user experience.” Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder of the organization stated.

The Collar Flash provides dynamically based sound performance with deep bass and exceptional clarity regardless of whether you listen to pop tunes, classical concerts, or stomping your feet in jazz solos. It’s time for long cables to cease and get music on the go.

Collar Flash provides you a 24-hour full charge of 45 minutes for quick charging and total playing. In only 10 minutes, to complete it, Collar Flash will offer you 10 hours of replay time, meaning that, even if you’re in a hurry, you’ll be ready to make the music go back soon. The powerful 10mm dynamic drivers provide a clean and stunning sound and harmonize every conceivable note that allows earphones to provide a strong, powerful and inspiring sound while maintaining high bass levels.

Flash Mivi Collar delivers strong bass with a broad 20Hz to 20kHz frequency range while the waves feel with the HD Clarity sound. In combination with the sweat and water-resistant construction, you can take care of your headphones thanks to the IPX5 classification.

It comes in six gorgeous hues and is constructed of the best quality materials. It comes with three pairs of interchangeable fitting packs. The magnetic earphones are hanging around the neck if they are not in use. It also features deep and strong bass and the rich trademark sound of Mivi that is perfect for Indian audiophiles.

Mivi Collar Flash – Indian Pricing

The earphone is offered for an introductory price of Rs. 999 at Amazon.in, and even you will get a one-year official warranty by Mivi starting from the date of purchase. The earphone is priced at 1099 INR. What do you think of the all-new flash of Mivi Collar? In the comment area below, let us know.