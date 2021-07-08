TikTok introduces new Resume feature, allows Video Resumes

TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world today and as we know; it was the beginning of an all-new era of short video format content in the social media industry. Since its launch back in 2003, the ByteDance-owned company has grown phenomenally during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, being a Chinese application, the platform got banned in India due to geo-political issues between the two countries and something similar happened in the United States under Trump’s Presidency that conditioned TikTok’s survival in the nation as and when it loses ties with its Chinese parent company ByteDance. The crux of the matter is that TikTok brought a revolution in the social media industry and major platforms like Instagram and YouTube launched their own versions of something similar to TikTok. Instagram rolled out Reels on its platform and YouTube introduced Shorts on its video streaming application.

Having said that, the company has been continuously growing in terms of revenue generation and user procurement. Every now and then, the platform introduces new features to keep its users engaged, and recently, the company has announced to dive into something completely different.

According to reports, TikTok has launched a new resume feature for job seekers on the platform. The company says that this feature is designed to let users and potential job candidates creatively showcase their skillset and experiences in a video format called ‘video resumes’.

The popular social media platform says that it is expanding its current portfolio into ‘a channel for recruitment and job discovery’ with the launch of its Resumes feature. It can be said that TikTok is pitching LinkedIn’s profile and integrating it with its own short-video content to make job discovery easy, interesting and engaging. It can be predicted that soon LinkedIn might also launch a similar feature to let employers interview their potential employees directly from the app.

The company mentioned that it will allow users to post video resumes to TikTok for job positions with its partner companies like Target, Chipotle, and Shopify as mentioned in a report by CNET. TikTok says that users can find the Resumes feature in the TikTok app itself and recommends users to use the #TikTokResumes hashtag. Users can also log in to www.tiktokresumes.com and apply for jobs by posting authentic and creative videos that showcase their skillset and experience, making it easier for the employer to select them.

According to recent reports, TikTok’s Resume feature is currently only available in the United States and the openings are available on the platform from July 7 through 31st July.