Mlytics joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Mlytics – a global leader in experience delivery, digital experience monitoring, and Origin Shield solutions is now officially part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program helps ISVs that have software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

“Validated as AWS official differentiated software partner, we’re paving the way to growth and innovation alongside the world’s leading cloud provider. AWS’ customer-oriented and continuously innovative approach is without a doubt our role model as we grow.” Says Locarno Pan – Managing Partner at Mlytics.

“We are happy to see that Mlytics, as AWS ISV partner, shares the same vision to always put customers first. We continue to “Think big” and “Innovate” with our customers in mind, and to continuously grow with AWS” Says Paul Yung, AWS Head of TW Sales & APN, HKT WWSO.

Mlytics is a technology platform that helps businesses achieve better website and application-level SLA, resiliency, and security through a leading, next-generation Multi-CDN architecture infrastructure. Mlytics thrives to innovate on behalf of customers to provide a better digital experience in the cloud. The platform currently features four main product groups, including Digital Experience Monitoring, Experience Delivery Platform, Services Orchestrations, and Origin Shield, all supported by Mlytics ISO-certified 24×7 SOC Team.

Founded in 2017, Mlytics aims to build a faster, safer and more reliable internet world – while providing transparency, flexibility, choice, and customer control. Mlytics has been officially recognized by Gartner as a specialty-focused CDN vendor in 2021.

Joining the program empowers Mlytics to drive the pace of innovation and invent on behalf of customers. Mlytics targets to launch the world-first 100% Cloud-based Origin Shield Solutions fully leveraging the breadth of AWS cloud technologies. The solution will be listed on the AWS marketplace late March 2022.

Co-selling alongside AWS field sellers provides enhanced customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and partners.