Modern Warfare 2 Free Weekend Coming In December

A day before the Mid-Season Patch, a Mid-Season Update to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 called Season 1 Reloaded is scheduled to arrive on Modern Warfare 2s latest day, December 14, according to confirmation from Infinity Ward. Modern Warfare 2s Season 1 Mid-Season Update is said to begin on December 14, and the game’s first Free Multiplayer Weekend is scheduled from December 15 through the earliest hours of the morning[GMT Time Zone] of December 19. According to industry insider Tom Henderson, Activision may look to launch their first free-to-play weekend starting December 15 on every platform Modern Warfare 2s latest is available on.

While a free-to-play weekend has not been officially confirmed by Activision or Infinity Ward, another rumor suggests the game’s mid-season update is set to roll out on December 14. No details are available on the mid-season update just yet, though the multiplayer Map of Shipment is believed to return. Tom Henderson over at Insider Gaming has also mentioned two exciting facts: First, that Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Update is set to make its debut on the 6th of December, and soon, Modern Warfare 2 servers are set to host a new mode called COD Ball, which in terms of gameplay would be similar to Rocket Leagues Struggle.