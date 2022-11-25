This article focuses on how to survive the gulag in Call Of Duty Warzone 2. With the release of Warzone 2.0, Activision Blizzard has revealed further details about what fans can expect in Call of Duty Battle Royale including a new method that allows players to escape from a prison camp, should they choose to work together. Players are excited about all of the changes lined up for COD Warzone 2, including the new Custom Loadouts mechanic and a revamped Gulag system. You will still fight to be the last one standing in Warzone 2, but how you loot, get weapons to equip your loadout, and battle it out in the 2.0 are all getting big changes.

As normal, once eliminated from either game, you are given a second chance to respawn on the map by defeating the opponent’s Gulag. Once 30 seconds have passed from the start of the game, the new Gulag adds a different strategy to all players. Like 2019, the long-awaited Warzone 2.0 will drop players to the Gulag after the first death of the Battle Royale match, prior to closing out the Final Circle.

The Gulag has also received major changes in Warzone 2, with players now fighting 2v2 against temporary teammates. The revised Gulag system will throw down four players, paired up in randomly assigned duals, into the 2v2 setting. The Gulag will drop two teams of randomly paired players, with predetermined loadouts, versus one another.

This time, Gulag is a 2-on-2 fight to survive, in which you are paired with another player at random in order to eliminate the opposing team. While playing in a Gulag match, players must take down an enemy duo in order to break out of prison. If one player defeats a Jailer, then all four participants from Gulag are allowed back onto the battlefield.

If after overtime, no team or Jailer is eliminated from the Gulag, all four players are awarded the Gulag Loss. If it takes too long for all players to remove either the other team or Jailer, then the operators lose the game and are permanently removed from the game. If someone kills the Jailer, all four players from Gulag are returned to the main match.

If the game goes 30 seconds without a winning couple, an AI-controlled character called Jailor spawns in the middle of the map. If you kill the Jailer and take away their keys in order to escape from the confines of the Gulag of Warzone 2, then operators will return to the map. The Jailer is a bullet sponge, but eliminating him will drop the key, which allows surviving players to exit a revamped Gulag with newly looted equipment.