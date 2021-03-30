COVID-19 vaccination drive has already begun in the United States and other parts of the world as well. Moderna Vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were the first-ever vaccines to get administered and approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration).

Recently, a group of researchers from Stanford have published the entire messenger RNA or mRNA sequence of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 on Github- an open-source code repository platform. The platform now has the complete genetic sequence of Moderna’s vaccine available as a public document.

According to Motherboard’s report, the document published by these Stanford researchers include four pages of documents- one document contains the entire mRNA sequence for Moderna’s Coronavirus vaccine and other document contains two pages of explanation about the mRNA sequence.

Researchers have also confirmed to Motherboard that they have not ‘reverse engineered’ the mRNA sequence, they have just simply published the entire sequence of two mRNA sequence molecules that have become widely available in the medical industry in 2021.

The report shared by Motherboard explains how mRNA actually works. The mRNA or messenger RNA vaccines function by delivering genetic information that allows the body’s own cells to produce an antibody or a viral protein. This protein can be explained as a harmless, self-induced version of the protein that the COVID-19 virus uses to break down the body’s protection system. When the body is already introduced to the protein, the immune system rapidly mobilises itself to fight it and not let it enter our systems. This induced protein is basically like a live-fire exercise as mentioned in a report by Gizmodo which prepares our body’s immune system to fight the actual COVID-19 virus.

Furthermore, the mRNA induced in our body through vaccination disintegrates very quickly but the antibodies that it creates stick around for a while to give us active protection for when we are attacked by the actual virus. The mRNA is defined more or less like a source code for the COVID-19 vaccine which provides us with protection by creating antibodies in our system.

Our bodies are the vaccine manufacturing revolution because as soon as our bodies are injected with the mRNA through the vaccine, it is the last step of the supply chain that helps in the production of the Spike Protein in our bodies. This spike protein is then ready to fight the actual Coronavirus and not let it infect you.

The vaccination drives have already begun in the United States, India and several other countries and Moderna’s published mRNA sequence is no harm to the public as it is what it is, says analysts.