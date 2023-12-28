The Modi administration responded to Apple’s warning of potential hacking attempts on independent Indian journalists and opposition politicians by questioning the integrity of Apple’s internal threat algorithms. Rather than addressing the reported security threats, officials from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) publicly announced an investigation into the security protocols of Apple devices, shifting the focus away from the alleged hacking attempts.

Political Pressures on Apple

Sources reveal that administration officials summoned Apple’s representatives in India, urging the company to downplay the political impact of the warnings issued in October. The Washington Post, relying on unidentified sources, reported that the Modi government called in an Apple security expert from abroad for a meeting in New Delhi. During this meeting, the expert faced pressure to provide alternative explanations for the warnings, indicating an apparent attempt to shape the narrative surrounding the alleged hacking incidents.

Opposition’s Serious Concerns

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of attempting to hack the phones of senior opposition politicians, the Indian opposition raised serious concerns. Lawmakers shared screenshots on social media, quoting Apple’s notification: “Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID.” This adds to the growing tension between political entities and technology companies regarding cybersecurity.

Apple’s Stance and Modi Government’s Response

Apple has consistently maintained that it did not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker. In response, the Modi government criticized Apple’s security measures rather than directly addressing potential security threats. The intense efforts to discredit and pressure Apple have caused concern among executives at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Pressure on Silicon Valley

This incident exemplifies the challenges Silicon Valley tech companies face when dealing with assertive governments, especially in critical markets like India. The pressure on Apple by the Modi administration underscores the delicate balance that tech giants must strike between maintaining user privacy and navigating the demands of powerful governments.

Risks for Government Critics in India

Digital rights groups, industry workers, and journalists in India see this episode as indicative of the risks associated with criticizing the government. Individuals who received Apple’s warnings, including prominent political figures critical of Modi and his allies, now find themselves at the center of a controversy. The Modi administration’s actions suggest a willingness to go to great lengths to deflect suspicions of hacking against perceived enemies.

Persistent Concerns About Spyware

The Modi government has neither confirmed nor denied the use of spyware, fueling suspicion. Previous reports, including those from the Forbidden Stories journalism consortium, disclosed instances of spyware infections among Indian journalists and political figures involving the notorious Pegasus malware. Ongoing concerns about spyware abuse in India highlight the challenges journalists, activists, and opposition politicians face in protecting themselves from invasive surveillance tools.

Call for Investigation and Government Response

Gopal Krishna Agarwal, a national spokesman for the BJP, emphasized the need to present evidence of hacking attempts to the Indian government for investigation. However, the government has yet to confirm or deny its involvement in such activities, raising questions about transparency and accountability.

Global Scrutiny

Recent developments have captured international attention, with human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, expressing concern over the apparent interference in Apple’s warnings and the broader issue of spyware abuse in India. Evidence presented by Amnesty suggests the continued use of spyware against journalists and opposition politicians, emphasizing the urgent need for accountability and protection against invasive surveillance.

The clash between Apple and the Modi administration highlights the complex interplay of technology, politics, and privacy in the digital age. As the global community closely monitors the situation, questions about government accountability and safeguarding individuals’ digital rights take center stage in the ongoing debate.