Modi Wants the Next Big Start-ups to Come from Towns and Villages

Mr. Rajeev Chandrashekar who is the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology sat down for an interview and spoke about India’s role in the world of semiconductors.

He said that the Indian Government is working tirelessly so that the country can be at the top of the semiconductor industry as they aim to snatch a seat at the global semiconductor table.

He went on to say that, by the turn of the decade, India will be requiring at least $100 billion USD worth of semiconductors every year.

The country’s officials are working hard in setting up manufacturing units across the nation and inculcating the heavy importance of it in technology to budding entrepreneurs in the country.

He went to say that it is Mr. Narendra Modi’s goal to see the nation as one of the world’s largest and front runners in the world of semiconductors, technology and other electronics.

He went to say that they have been working on this for years now and the first step of this was to create India as a digital powerhouse by providing electricity and technology to people all over the nation. The emergence of budget smartphones along with the ensuing lockdowns only accelerated the first phase of their plans.

They also focused on the expansion and growth of tech services and they have fostered an environment which has allowed the creation of many of these companies and many of these have grown to become multibillion-dollar companies and have expanded their operations to many other countries as well.

He said that, as India continues to grow digitally and electronically, the demand for semiconductors will gradually increase and it if they can get ahead of the demand, they will be able to continue their expansion.

Not only are they looking to make India one of the largest producers of semiconductors but they are also looking to be one of the world’s front runners in the innovation and design of it.

He went to say that the skill set required for production of them and the innovation of them are very different and that India need to diversify their heavy pool of talent so that the country can both mass produce and innovate it at the same time with synergy.

It is clear that Narendra Modi and the government have prioritized this specific product as the key to the growth of the nation and for good reason.