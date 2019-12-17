MoEngage partners with Online Grocer bigbasket

17 December 2019, India:

Intelligent customer engagement platform MoEngage, has partnered with online grocer bigbasket. The partnership will help enhance customer retention and loyalty for bigbasket through MoEngage’s omni-channel communication platform.

MoEngage will further bigbasket’s focus on retention and help deliver hyper-personalized offers, recommendations and order updates to its customers across the different platforms, the company said in a statement.

Raviteja Dodda, Co-founder & CEO, MoEngage said, “Context is the essence of e-commerce. Being able to reach the right user with the right message at the right moment is super-critical. We are confident that MoEngage’s product features such as Flows, Sherpa and Push Amplification+ will not only help bigbasket increase its reach, but also provide a personal touch to their communications across the web, mobile, and email. We are excited to begin this partnership with them and look forward to adding value bigbasket’s business in the coming months.”

Anand Bhaskaran, Head, Digital Marketing, bigbasket, said, “Customer retention is one of the most important metrics we track at bigbasket. The key to higher retention is delivering consistent and personalized messages to our customers. We hope to leverage MoEngage’s capabilities to segment our customer base, map their journey, craft personalized messages at each stage of our customer’s lifecycle, and automatically deliver these messages at the right time. We look forward to further enhance our retention rates and customer lifetime value with the help of MoEngage.”

MoEngage is an intelligent customer engagement platform, built for the mobile-first world. With AI-powered automation, optimization capabilities, and in-built analytics MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, On-site messages, and SMS.

(Source – MoEngage)