Motorola India launches Moto E22s – New budget beast

After lots of speculation and rumors floating around, finally Motorola India has launched their new budget smartphones in India called the Moto E22s.

This new E22s smartphone has joined alongside with other E series smartphone where recently the new E22 was launched in India. This regular E22 came with some good features including a 90hz screen, Android 12 out of the box and lot more.

Moto E22s – Specification and Features

Just like other E series smartphones, Motorola has gone with the same trend by providing some best features for a budget friendly price tag. Let’s have a look at it:

Starting with the specification side, this Moto E22s features a modern looking design which is definitely inspired from other Motorola smartphones as well.

When you open the box, you will find a bigger 6.5 inch screen in the front which is actually a LCD panel and comes with the support for 90Hz faster refresh rate and a peak resolution of HD+.

This display can also get bright upto 500 nits. On the protection side, this smartphone Display gets Panda glass protection.

On the chipset side, the smartphone has been powered with the latest MediaTek chipset, the Helio G37.

The power chip has been couple with a faster RAM of upto 4GB and also a storage space of upto 64GB. You also get the option to expand your storage with external micro SD card.

Let’s now get to the camera side, on the rear side you will find a 16MP shooter couple with 2MP depth sensor which will help in taking depth shots. To take best selfie shots, you get a 8MP selfie camera in the front.

Let’s now jump to the battery side, to provide you a whole day charge, Motorola has gone with a bigger capacity battery which on paper is 5000mAh. However, the major downside here is the slower charging which will be big turn off because it will take hour long to charge from 0 to all the way upto 100.

On the software side, just like other Motorola smartphones, even this smartphone will be coming with Android 12 out of the box.

Moto E22s – Launch Price

That was all about the specification side, let’s now jump to the pricing side. Here the Moto E22s has been launched for a base price of Rs. 8,999 which is definitely a good price bracket and a great attraction for many users who are looking to buy a new budget smartphone.