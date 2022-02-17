More than 7 out of 10 consumers aren’t happy with Facebook owning Metaverse data

While many believe that metaverse will take time to become mainstream, seven out of 10 consumers are worried about Meta (formally known as Facebook) owning the metaverse data, according to a new report.

Facebook’s metaverse is reportedly working on technology that could involve realistic interaction such as body pose tracking and clothing that wrinkles with movement, but it could bring with it a trove of privacy concerns.

“We think these companies have data access now — no,” Georgetown Professor Jeanine Turner told Insider when Facebooks’ metaverse was first announced last year. “It’s mindblowing what they will have.”

Owen Vaughan, the director of research at the data security firm nChain, said that because “your data is their product,” Facebook’s metaverse “opens up a lot more risk in terms of privacy and security.”

“This sentiment was even more pronounced among Gen Z respondents, who were 10 per cent more likely to prefer a blockchain metaverse than their millennial counterparts,” the findings showed.

According to the US-based Advokate Group, more than 77 per cent of those interested in joining a metaverse are worried about Facebook owning the data.

An overwhelming 87 per cent would prefer a metaverse on the decentralised blockchain. It is persistent, providing enhanced immersive experiences, as well as device independent and accessible through any type of device, from tablets to head-mounted displays.

“The future of the internet is an immersive metaverse with a variety of thrilling and fun play-to-earn games,” said Gordon Kwok, CEO and Founder of Advokate Group.

Many believe metaverses will take time to become mainstream. One in five (20 per cent) believe they will be mainstream 1-2 years while nearly half (49 per cent) believe it will take 3-6 years. Play-to-earn was a major interest of those surveyed, as 93 per cent would play games more if they could make minimum wage playing, the report mentioned.

Facebook announced it was changing its parent name to Meta in October last year, as the company faced allegations it put profit before people’s safety by the ex-Facebook employee Frances Haugen.

The company’s AI algorithm, which arguably leads people to extreme content, was also under the spotlight.

Concern over data privacy in the metaverse is growing as Meta develops into the virtual reality world with new hardware and other technology that could see more sensors in people’s homes that can collect massive amounts of data